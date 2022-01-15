Britney Spears blasts Jamie Lynn Spears after Nightline interview: ‘She never had to work for anything’

Britney Spears. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears fought hard to get out of her conservatorship, but since the court case ended, she has been in the news a lot more for other reasons.

Mostly, Britney has been letting out all her frustrations that built up over the years with her family.

In her most recent outburst, Britney blasted her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears and tore into her on Twitter.

This all came when Britney was complaining about a fever and then launched into a rant against her little sister.

Britney Spears said she was sick and needed help

Britney started off a long post by saying that she had a 104 degree fever and said this was unusual since she is never usually sick.

“I needed Aleve for the pain in my head,” Britney wrote, indicating she had nothing.

She said she called security to get her some, and she said they told her, “No, I can’t leave the premises. I have to stay on property.”

She said this was an emergency since she had a 104 degree fever.

She said he still refused and had “sarcasm in his voice when he told me he couldn’t go get it for me.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Twitter

That is when Britney turned her attention on Jamie.

Britney Spears says Jamie Lynn never had to work for anything

Britney said that she was trying to get her mind off it and saw that Jamie Lynn Spears had a new book out she was promoting.

With the 104 degree fever, Britney watched the interview Jamie did with Nightline and said she “had to surrender to not caring.”

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control,” Britney wrote.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time … so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Twitter

Britney then mentioned how Jamie did remixes of her songs.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” Britney said. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Twitter

She said that Jamie asked to remix Britney’s songs for 13 years to go on tours.

“They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it,” Britney explained. “But see, now it’s a joke.”

This all led to Britney saying what was really bothering her.

“So, yes,” she said. “They did ruin my dreams.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Twitter

She finished off by saying her family “ruined my dreams 100 billion percent” and then revealing her fever was down to 101 degrees before signing off.