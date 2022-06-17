Britney Spears’ mom responded to shady post before her whole Instagram account disappeared

Britney and her mother, Lynne side by side. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AKPA/StarMaxWorldwide/Featureflash

Britney Spears’ estranged mom, Lynne Spears, leaves a cryptic post on her daughter’s Instagram page, which she deleted recently

The pop star’s estranged mother has remained relatively silent since Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November last year.

The 40-year-old pop star has lashed out at her family on social media on several occasions.

Lynne rolls her eyes at Britney’s Instagram post

Britney, 40, reposted a motivational video on Instagram that featured a voiceover saying, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.”

“Just saying !!!!” she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

According to PageSix, Britney’s mother left a cryptic reply, seemingly throwing shade at her estranged daughter.

The 67-year-old reportedly wrote: “You have got to be kidding me!! 🙄.”

Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8seTzexgFx Sign up for our newsletter! June 11, 2022

The publication reports that she quickly deleted the comment minutes after posting the message.

This comes after she congratulated her daughter for her tieing the knot.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne Spears wrote on Britney’s Instagram post which featured four photos from the ceremony at Britney’s California home, continuing:

“Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!” Lynne added. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Britney deletes her Instagram page

Britney deleted her Instagram without notice after sharing photos and videos from her wedding ceremony with longtime partner, Sam Asghari.

However, there were many distractions on her special day.

The Toxic singer’s ex-partner Jason Allen Alexander was arrested for attempting to crash her wedding

In addition, her immediate family members were noticeably absent from her star-studded wedding.

She also clarified a rumor that her estranged brother was invited to the wedding and took aim at him in a long note posted on her deleted Instagram page.

“You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” she wrote in the note, continuing:

“You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say F**K YOU !!!”

“I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me … Pssss … I liked your post , brother !!! Happy Britdependence Day !!! Congratulations Brit Brit !!! GO F**K YOURSELF BRYAN – F**k you,” she said.

It appears Britney is taking a break from social media, likely for her honeymoon as she deactivated her Instagram account.