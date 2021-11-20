Brandy’s daughter thought the singer was ’embarrassed’ due to her weight, talks viral transformation

Brandy Norwood’s daughter went viral after revealing stunning weight loss earlier this year. Pic credit: The Real/YouTube

Sy’Rai Smith, the daughter of legendary R&B artist Brandy Norwood, talked about her viral weight loss transformation and pressure to fit in society’s beauty standards.

In an interview with The Real, Smith revealed her main priority was longevity after experiencing health issues due to her weight.

In addition, Brandy’s lookalike daughter wanted to be there for her younger siblings.

Sy’Rai is Brandy’s only daughter with music producer Robert ‘Big Bert’ Smith.

Robert has a wife named Xochitl Jacques-Smith, and together they share four children.

The 19-year-old describes how she started losing weight after making healthy lifestyle decisions.

In the interview, one of The Real hosts asked her about the pressure of growing up in the social media era.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Smith admits the “Instagram body” added pressure for her to shed the pounds fueled her insecurity.

Her honesty led The Real hosts Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai to admit to also comparing themselves to the Instagram beauty standard.

Brandy’s daughter thought her mother was embarrassed of her

Sy’Rai Smith, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mother, thought the singer might be ashamed of her.

The 19-year-old described seeing her mother on the red carpet and stage and wondered why she didn’t look the same.

In addition to her singing ability, Brandy Norwood is known for her beauty and slender physique.

“Sometimes I would feel a little sad or feel like she was embarrassed of me,” she said in the interview.

However, the teen added, “These are just insecurities in my head.”

“She was never like that,” Smith clarified, adding: “She was always supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful, and she supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight or not.”

Despite her mother’s constant positive reinforcement of her daughter’s beauty, Sy’Rai admits she couldn’t shake feeling like “the odd one out.”

Brandy reacts to her daughter’s interview

The Boy is Mine singer was a proud mom, praising the inspirational way her daughter conducted herself in The Real interview.

The 42-year-old posted a screenshot of her daughter in the interview with the following caption.

“What an amazing human being♥️ I love your spirit and your smile. So brave to walk in your purpose and shine in your truth all up on @therealdaytime Your smile ♥️ …. @syraismith #inspire.”

Smith revealed her ambition to follow in her mother’s footsteps and embark on a music career.

The 19-year-old said she has been training for three years, started taking music very seriously for the last few months, and recorded music.

In addition, she made the wise decision to consult her mother to help navigate her music career.