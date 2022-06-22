Brad Pitt opens up about ‘last leg’ of his acting career

Brad Pitt believes that he’s nearing the end of his career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Theresa Shirriff/AdMedia

When people think of the greats in Hollywood, Brad Pitt‘s name is certainly there. The actor has starred in a countless number of movies, from Fight Club to Meet Joe Black to The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

But it looks like the legend, 58, may be hanging up his acting shirt very soon.

Brad Pitt said he’s in the ‘last leg’ of his acting career

In a new interview with GQ, the Troy actor revealed that after over 30 years in the acting world, he is in the final stages of his career.

He said: “I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

“I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”

Throughout his career, the 58-year-old has received a number of awards, including two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

This year in August, he’s set to star in a new action movie Bullet Train, which follows five assassins on a train from Morioka.

Brad, who spent a year and a half as a regular at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in 2016, also opened up about addition.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he explained. “Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day, It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

The 58-year-old shares six children – Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 – with actress Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/PaulSmith/Featureflash

The former couple split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nine years together.

Despite their split, the two remain the proud parents of their six children.

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently went viral for her dancing

Recently, their daughter Shiloh went viral after a clip showcased her dancing to Doja Cat’s song Vegas, along with two other girls.

The 16-year-old looked great as showcased her skills whilst performing the Hip Hop dance routine.

A source revealed, “Shiloh loves dancing. She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now. … She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff.”

Speaking about if he wanted his children to go into acting, Brad told Hello! magazine in 2020, “We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in. Then I think it’s about guiding as you can. But sure, why not.”