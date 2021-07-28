Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set of Better Call Saul

Popular actor Bob Odenkirk trends on social media after collapsing on the set of AMC series Better Call Saul. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

According to multiple reports, Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the Better Call Saul set and was hospitalized to receive treatment.

TMZ says its sources in the production team reveal that the 58-year-old actor collapsed while filming with cast members in New Mexico.

There are no reports on his current condition or whether Odenkirk has an ongoing medical condition. The report also does not mention whether the actor was conscious when being transported for further medical attention.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Odenkirk is best known for his role as Saul Goodman in the highly-regarded AMC series Breaking Bad.

He continued to play the iconic character in a spin-off series Better Call Saul, which is currently filming its sixth and final season.

Odenkirk has been active on social media, firing off two tweets in the last 24 hours. It is unclear when he was hospitalized, but multiple reports say that the incident that left the TV star in hospital occurred on Tuesday.

In his most recent tweet, Odenkirk promoted actress Allison Tolman’s new show Why Women Kill on the same day he reportedly collapsed.

“Alison is the best.” the actor wrote, adding, “Check out her new show!”

Alison is the best. Check out her new show! https://t.co/nxIzDfC08O — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 27, 2021

The timing of the tweet had left fans speculating about when the actor was transported to the hospital.

Bob Odenkirk trends on Twitter

Odenkirk’s strong performance as Saul Goodman and his appearances in many critically acclaimed movies has earned him numerous awards, nominations, and a loyal fanbase.

The beloved actor began trending on Twitter as fans and fellow actors expressed concern following reports that he collapsed on set.

Odenkirk’s comedic timing, charisma, and work ethic contribute to his enthusiastic fanbase, with many referring to the actor as an international treasure.

Author John Hodgeman and actor Elijah Wood were among those who expressed concern and well wishes for the TV and movie star.

Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok” the Lord of the Rings star tweeted.

Pic credit: @elijahwood/Twitter

Abbi Crutchfield also wished “Bob Odenkirk a full recovery.”

One of my favorite sketches ever. Wishing Bob Odenkirk a full recovery. ❤️ https://t.co/UhbdCmtvji — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) July 28, 2021

Don Lewis bemoaned, “it’s always the good ones.”

It's always the good ones. Bob Odenkirk aka "Better Call Saul" rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set. pic.twitter.com/WBpnKiO2Rx — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 28, 2021

Bill Corbett also sent his best wishes.

I love Bob Odenkirk and hope he recovers quickly and easily https://t.co/TdpDQtJicJ — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, many fans said they hoped nothing would happen to “global treasure Bob Odenkirk.”

Nothing better happen to the global Treasure Bob Odenkirk! Hope he receives a very speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HSXYnd9Rl8 — Animation Tweet City (@AniTweetCity) July 28, 2021

You come for Bob Odenkirk, you come for all of us…GOD. pic.twitter.com/o7nyZu6bau — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) July 28, 2021

There has been no official update on Odenkirk’s health condition at the time of writing this report.

Better Call Saul Season 6 scheduled for 2022 release date

Filming for Better Call Saul Season 6 reportedly began in March 2021. The final season is expected to contain a record high of 13 episodes, each taking about three weeks to film.

It is unclear whether Odenkirk’s ongoing medical care will affect the schedule of Better Call Saul Season 6.

Better Call Saul, which is a spin-off of Breaking Bad, has consistently earned critical acclaim.

The series follows Odenkirk’s portrayal of Jimmy McGill, who eventually adopts the name Saul Goodman.

Mcgill transforms from a con artist but a sincere lawyer to a crooked criminal defense attorney.