Better Call Saul Season 6 release date latest: When is it coming out?

Better Call Saul was a hit AMC prequel series, something that did the impossible.

It took an already brilliant show in Breaking Bad and created a dreaded prequel that not only lived up to it but surpassed it in some ways.

The good news is that Better Call Saul is getting a sixth season.

Here is everything we know so far about Better Call Saul Season 6.

This article provides everything that is known about Better Call Saul Season 6 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Better Call Saul?

AMC announced at the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour that they had renewed Better Call Saul for a sixth season.

That was the good news.

The bad news is that this will be the final season of the popular Breaking Bad prequel series.

However, AMC gave the producers a chance to finish the story they started, and that story was always set up to end at a specific point, which turned out to be the sixth season of the hit series.

“From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill,” showrunner Peter Gould said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Release date latest: When does Better Call Saul Season 6 come out?

When Better Call Saul started, it was a risk from the beginning. While Breaking Bad was a critically acclaimed series for AMC, creating a prequel series that had nothing to do with Walter White or Jesse Pinkman was a risk.

It paid off in spades.

“Thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television. “While we are sad that this remarkable series is coming to a close, we can’t wait for Vince and Peter to divulge the sensational conclusion.”

The announcement itself came before the Season 5 finale on February 23-24.

Sadly, the final season started filming in February 2020, and then all productions were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit America the next month. As a result, the entire idea of a release date is up in the air.

The first, second, and fifth seasons premiered in February, while the third hit in April and the fourth in August. Expect the Better Call Saul Season 6 release date to be closer to August 2021 due to the delays.

Better Call Saul Season 6 cast updates

Bob Odenkirk will be back as Jimmy McGill (and later Saul Goodman).

Other returning cast members include Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga and Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca.

Also, expect some Breaking Bad cameos since this series is getting close to where that hit series began. Last season saw Dean Norris show up as well as Robert Forster.

Whether or not the two major names — Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul — show up or not is likely to be a major surprise.

Better Call Saul Season 6 spoilers

Better Call Saul Season 6 is likely to play off what happened in the episode, Something Unforgivable.

Lalo knows Gus Fring was behind the failed assassination attempt, and this means there will be some deadly repercussions between the cartel members.

Lalo is likely to want revenge against both Gus and Nacho Varga. Of course, since this is a prequel, fans know the fate of at least one of those names, as Gus appeared in Breaking Bad. But there is still enough mysteries out there to make the fate of other characters a mystery.

However, what this final season needs to be about is telling the story of how Jimmy McGill becomes the slimy lawyer Saul Goodman. It also continues the story past that time, as well.

Remember, the first season started with Jimmy living in Nebraska under the name of Gene, but the show didn’t go back to that future in the first season.

However, each following season has shown a little more of this future.

That is where the biggest mysteries lie. We know what Jimmy becomes Saul, and we know that some of these characters make it to Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will also likely show what happened to Jimmy after everything ended in Breaking Bad. This is going to end up as Gene’s story.

With 13 episodes in the final season, it is finally time to solve the mystery of the future Jimmy, while enjoying his escapades from the past leading up to it.

AMC has yet to announce when Better Call Saul Season 6 will premiere.