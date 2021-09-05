Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus finishes chemotherapy: ‘Chemo did the trick’

Mark Hoppus continues to update fans on his cancer battle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Fans of Blink-182 have been paying close attention to Mark Hoppus and his health. In June 2021, the bassist revealed that he was battling cancer. Later on, in the summer, he confirmed that it was stage 4 lymphoma, meaning that the cancer had spread throughout his body.

Hoppus has been associated with the rock band Blink-182 since its very start. The band was started after he had met his eventual bandmate Tom DeLonge in the early-90s. Drummer Travis Barker joined the band a few years later. Blink-182 is best known for their nasally vocals and immature humor, bringing light to the emo-rock community. They have recorded the hit songs All The Small Things, What’s My Age Again?, and Stay Together For The Kids.

While the rock community was devastated to hear about Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis, they have recently been the recipients of some optimistic news. DeLonge and Hoppus have both taken to their social media accounts to share the latest updates on Hoppus’ health.

DeLonge shares text conversation

Former bandmate DeLonge shared an update on Hoppus’ chemotherapy treatment by screenshotting a text conversation that the two had. The screenshot reads DeLonge asking Hoppus if he has any treatments left.

Hoppus responds in a series of text messages that read: “No more planned. Doctors said I can take my port out. I think because he thinks the chemo did the trick and I’m done, but also if the chemo didn’t work, we do a different treatment entirely?”

The former Blink-182 vocalist responds that it’s time for Hoppus to start “living” and details his “modest advice” to “f**k as many things as possible.” He offers comedic suggestions like “shoes, gopher holes, golfers.”

Fans instantly latched on to this conversation with many commenting that a “reunion” is needed. While the two both formed the famous rock band, DeLonge left to pursue other wants like spending more time with his family and forming the company To the Stars… Academy of Arts & Sciences. He has since been associated heavily with UFO findings.

What has Hoppus said?

Hoppus has also shared a few updates about his recovery. While DeLonge’s has been the latest public sentiment expressed by the band, Hoppus shared an image of his bald head onto Instagram. He wrote, “Hahaha. Look at this trash. This is the top of my head right now. This is what God sees when He looks down upon His work and despairs.” The performer continued to wish the best thoughts for everyone and share that while he isn’t feeling top-tier, he is “trying to stay positive.”

He has also shared updates to his Twitter, sharing his thoughts on the long-lasting “smell” of chemotherapy and his desire to get a few cacti.

Blink-182 is still considered to be an active band, despite DeLonge’s dreaded departure. Their latest album, Nine, was released in September 2020. At the time, the band was touring.

Nine is currently streaming on all major music platforms.