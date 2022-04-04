Billie Eilish paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during GRAMMYs performance of Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish wore a Taylor Hawkins shirt during her performance at this year’s GRAMMYs. Pic credit: CBS

Billie Eilish switched up her style at this year’s GRAMMYs to pay tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The singer, 20, performed her hit song Happier Than Ever at music’s biggest night on Sunday, April 3rd, in Las Vegas.

After starting her song off softly, Eilish was then joined on stage by her brother Finneas and the duo rocked out to the vision of rain pouring down.

Eilish wore a Taylor Hawkins shirt during her GRAMMYs performance

Billie Eilish took her performance as a chance to honor the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly on March 25th.

Eilish wore a tee shirt with Hawkins’ face on it during her song and made sure to hold it up and show it off to the viewers at the end of her performance.

Along with Eilish’s tribute, Hawkins’ unexpected death was also honored at this year’s In Memoriam on Sunday. Broadway performers paid their respect to the drummer and others while singing the songs of the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

In a statement on Sunday, GRAMMY host Trevor Noah also took a moment to recognize the important impact that Hawkins had on the music industry. “The entire music community is still grieving the light we lost last week with Taylor Hawkins’ passing,” Noah said, “We continue to send our love and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Foo Fighters were supposed to perform at this year’s GRAMMYs but pulled out due to the unforeseen circumstances. Despite their situation, the band took home three awards for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song.

Fans emotional over Billie Eilish’s tribute to Hawkins

Although a tragic event, fans were proud to see Eilish take her moment to celebrate Taylor Hawkins on the stage. “When I tell you that I teared up when I saw @bilieeilish wearing a @taylorhawkins t-shirt at her #GRAMMYs performance. @RecordingAcad What a Queen! RIP King Hawkins,” one user tweeted.

When I tell you that I teared up when I saw @billieeilish wearing a @taylorhawkins t-shirt at her #GRAMMYs performance. @RecordingAcad 🙌🏼

What a Queen 👑!

RIP King Hawkins.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/smpUUzpCUU — Ti5QU4NTUM🌻 (@Ti5QUANTUM) April 4, 2022

“Ok #BillieEilish paying tribute to #TaylorHawkins has me in tears. And her performance absolutely rocked,” another Twitter user wrote.

Another fan said similarly, “As if I couldn’t love @bilieeilish any more. The @taylorhawkins tribute.”

Hawkins’ tragic death at the age of 50

On March 25th, the Foo Fighters unexpectedly lost their drummer as he was found unconscious in a hotel room in Colombia shortly before their scheduled show in the city’s capital.

After joining the band in 1997 and becoming one of the most well-known drummers in the music community, the entertainment industry recognized the tragic loss over the past two weeks.

The Foo Fighters released an official statement shortly after Hawkins’ death, followed by the cancellation of their GRAMMYs appearance and all of their upcoming tour dates.

Although a tragic loss, Taylor Hawkins was surely not forgotten at this year’s GRAMMYs, as his memorable impact was shared throughout multiple moments of the night.