Big Meech prison photo surfaces online after Black Mafia Family kingpin was denied COVID-19 early release in 2020

A photo that purports to be an “updated” prison photo of Big Meech has surfaced on social.

The photo (see below) shows Big Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory, standing with several other prison inmates. He poses menacingly in front of the group, wearing a white singlet, white oversized boxers, black sneakers, and socks.

He is also wearing a watch on his wrist and his hair is done in long braids that fall over his face.

Big Meech looks strong, healthy, and self-confident as he poses for a photo with other prison inmates.

Although it is uncertain exactly when the photo was taken, the Twitter handle @DatPiff claimed it was an “updated pic of Big Meech.”

Big Meech was denied early release in May

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s attorneys tried but failed to secure an early release for him following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic early in 2020.

His attorneys asked the authorities to grant Big Meech early release from prison due to health risks linked with the spread of COVID-19 in crowded prison facilities.

According to his attorneys, Big Meech was at high risk of COVID-19 infection because of his age and multiple health issues such as hypertension and heart problems.

Federal prosecutors argued that Big Meech did not deserve early release from prison on compassionate grounds due to misbehavior and multiple violations of prison rules.

Although a federal judge eventually denied his request for release, the authorities granted Big Meech’s younger brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, early release.

The latest development comes after Monsters and Critics reported in December that rapper Casanova (Caswell Senior) is one of several individuals that law enforcement authorities in New York indicted in connection with various offenses involving a gang called Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

Who is Big Meech?

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 21, 1968. His brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, was born in Detroit, in January 1972.

In 2005, the authorities arrested Big Meech and Southwest T on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

They were accused, along with several other individuals, of being members of the Black Mafia Family (BMF).

According to prosecutors, BMF started cocaine distribution operations in Detroit in the 1990s and quickly extended activities to other parts of the country.

The organization remained active until 2005 with Big Meech and Southwest T leading the operations.

They also owned BMF Entertainment, a hip-hop record label, and music promotion agency.

The brothers were sentenced to 30 years in prison in September 2008.

Big Meech is currently serving his 30-year-prisons sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan, in Oregon

He is due for release in 2031, according to the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.