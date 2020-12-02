Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation: What we know about the gang rapper Casanova is being indicted over

Rapper Casanova (Caswell Senior) is one of 18 individuals that law enforcement authorities in New York accused of being part of a gang called Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

Authorities indicted the 18 individuals in connection with various gang-related offenses, including racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud.

In a statement released on Tuesday, law enforcement officials, including Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced a 16-count indictment of 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation (aka Gorilla Stone).

What we know about the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang

The indictment accused the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation of involvement in “terrible acts of violence,” trafficking in narcotics, and fraudulent activity “exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They were also accused of involvement in robberies and assaults using dangerous weapons.

Individuals listed in the indictment as members of Gorilla Stone included Dwight Reid (aka Dick Wolf), Christopher Erskine (aka Beagle), Walter Luster (aka Shells), Deshawn Thomas (aka Don), Naya Austin (aka Baby), Brandon Nieves (aka Untouchable Dot), and Ahmed Walker (aka Ammo).

Others included Dezon Washington (aka Blakk), Robert Woods (aka Blakk Rob), Stephen Hugh (aka Chino), Jordan Ingram (aka Flow), Shanay Outlaw (aka Easy), Isaiah Santos (aka Zay), Roberta Sligh (aka Trouble), and Brinae Thornton (aka Luxury).

Gorilla Stone carried out criminal activities in the State of New York.

Members were allegedly involved in gang-related violence in Brooklyn and New Rochelle, according to the Indictment. They were also involved in drug-related activities in Peekskill and Poughkeepsie.

They reportedly operated a racketeering enterprise in the Southern District of New York, according to the indictment.

Rapper Casanova was still at large

According to a tweet by the FBI’s New York office, Caswell Senior (aka Casanova) was still at large.

We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/W38fCnBFpt — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 1, 2020

The indictment also said that Brandon Soto (aka Stacks) was indicted on charges related to the September 21, 2020 murder of a minor in Poughkeepsie.

Who is Rapper Casanova?

Rapper Casanova is a Brooklyn rapper of mixed Panamanian, Haitian, and Jamaican descent. He is signed to Roc Nation, an entertainment agency found by rapper Jay-Z.

He is known for songs such as Don’t Run, Line Me, The Old 50, Set Trippin, and Left, Right (ft. Chris Brown). He released his debut EP Commissary in 2018 and his debut album Behind These Scars in 2019.

He’s had previous brushes with the law.

He was arrested on robbery charges in 2006 at the age of 19 and sentenced to prison. He served his eight-year prison sentence on Rikers Island, and rapper ASAP Rocky (Rakim Mayers) was his cellmate.

Rapper Casanova was indicted as a member of Gorilla Stone on firearms, racketeering, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances charges.

