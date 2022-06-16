Betty White’s bear friend Bam Bam has died

Betty met Bam Bam in 2018 while filming a documentary. Pic credit: @bettymwhite/Instagram

Betty White‘s bear friend Bam Bam passed away after the actress died last December.

Betty and Bam Bam met in 2018 when the Golden Girls star was filming a documentary.

Taking to Betty’s official Instagram page on Tuesday, her former personal assistant Kiersten Mikelas shared several snaps of the actress and Bam Bam together.

The caption read: “Returning from hiatus with a bittersweet post. This boy has been reunited with this lady, who loved him so dearly.”

“Bam Bam was just a spectacular creature. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.”

The post also included a photo of the late actress Georgia Engel posing with Betty and Bam Bam.

Betty White was a huge animal lover

While Betty White was known for her acting career, which spanned over seven decades, the beloved actress was also a huge animal lover.

ASPCA president and CEO Matt Bershadker wrote to TODAY: “In addition to her legendary status as an actress, comedian, and producer, Betty White has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to helping animals in need, including dedicated support for local shelters and animal welfare endeavors, fiercely promoting and protecting animal interests in her entertainment projects, and personally adopting many rescued animals.”

In 2012 Betty told Smithsonian Magazine: “Both my mother and father were tremendous animal lovers. They imbued in me the fact that, to me, there isn’t an animal on the planet that I don’t find fascinating and want to learn more about.”

Betty also revealed that she wanted to be a forest ranger or a zookeeper before becoming an actress.

Speaking about how she was still able to fulfill her animal career dreams, she said: “A couple of years ago, the Forest Service made me an honorary forest ranger.”

“Back when I started, girls couldn’t be forest rangers. But now they made me an honorary one, made it very official, and I was deeply honored. As far as a zookeeper, I have been such a zoo nut all my life that I am practically a zookeeper!”

Betty passed away at the age of 99, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

Sharing advice for a happy life, the actress told People: “Again, having a sense of humor. Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time.”