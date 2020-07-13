Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson, commits suicide at age 27

Elvis Presley’s only grandson Benjamin Keough has died in Calabasas, California, of an apparent suicide. He was 27 years old.

The tragic news was announced by his mother Lisa Marie Presley’s manager, Roger Widynowski, who has declined to give further details regarding the death.

He did say that Keough passed away Sunday.

Widynowski said in a press statement that Presley is “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

He added that Presley is “trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.”

TMZ later reported that law enforcement has stated that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Benjamin Keough was Elvis Presley’s only grandson

Benjamin was the younger of the two children Lisa Marie Presley had with her first husband, musician Danny Keough before they divorced in 1994.

His older sister is 31-year-old actress Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie is the daughter of the legendary King of Rock n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 aged 42. Benjamin was known for having a strong resemblance to his famous grandfather, which Lisa Marie once described as “uncanny.”

She reportedly said of her son that, “Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.” She added, “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

In 2012, Lisa Marie penned a song about her son called Storm and Grace. Benjamin’s middle name is Storm.

Benjamin Keough kept a lower profile than famous family members

Benjamin has kept a relatively low public profile, especially when compared to his more famous sister Riley, who has appeared in several movies, including The Good Doctor and Mad Max: Fury Road.

However, Benjamin had appeared in front of the camera, most notably for the TV documentary Elvis by the Presleys (2005). Members of the family shared their memories of Graceland.

He also had a part in a short animated movie called Rod and Barry.

He performed as a musician and struck a record deal worth $5 million in 2009.

Lisa Marie also shares twin daughters, aged 11, with her fourth husband, musician Michael Lockwood, who she married in 2006. She was also previously married to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicholas Cage.

The whole family was last seen together at Graceland for a vigil on the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

Rest in peace, Benjamin Keough.

In other tragic news, actor John Travolta announced yesterday that his wife, actress Kelly Preston, succumbed to a two year battle with breast cancer.