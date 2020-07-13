Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s wife, dies of breast cancer at 57


Kelly Preston and John Travolta on the red carpet
Kelly Preston and John Travolta were married for nearly 30 years and had three children together. Pic credit: © Imagecollect.com/ StarMaxWorldwide

Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s wife, died on Sunday morning (July 12) after a two year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

The Jerry Maguire actress is survived by husband John Travolta and their children, daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jeff died at 16 years old in 2009.

John Travolta made the announcement on his Instagram feed. The actor wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.”

He thanked the medical staff at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, stating that the family “would be forever grateful to her [Preston’s] doctors and nurses.”

Travolta also thanked all of Preston’s friends and loved ones for being by her side. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he added.

Travolta went on to state that he would be taking some time out so he could be with his children. He added: “Forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

He then concluded his poignant statement: “Please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

John Travolta's Instagram post on wife's death
Pic credit: @johntravolta/ Instagram

Kelly Preston battled breast cancer for two years

According to People Magazine, a family representative said that Preston had kept her illness private but had been undergoing medical treatment for some time. They said: “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Kelly Preston was born in Honolulu in 1962. Her first movie role was in the 1985 romcom Mischief; she then went on to star alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in 1988 movie Twins.

She is probably best known for playing Tom Cruise’s fiancee, Avery Bishop, in Jerry Maguire. In her final movie, she starred alongside John Travolta as mobster wife Victoria Gotti in 2018s Gotti.

Tributes to Kelly Preston are flooding in on social media

Actor Russell Crowe posted his condolences to Twitter. He called Preston “such a lovely person” and recalled how they auditioned together for Breaking Up.

Russell Crowe tribute to Kelly Preston
Pic credit: @russellcrowe/ Twitter

Actor Josh Gad wrote that he was in “absolute shock.” He said of Preston that she was a “beautiful and amazing actress and person.”

Josh Gad tribute to Kelly Preston
Pic credit: @joshgad/ Twitter

Tributes also came flooding in on Instagram as fans remembered Preston’s past movie work.

Kelly Prestonn Tribute
Pic credit: @movieverse/ Instagram

Travolta and Preston first met while filming The Experts in 1987. They subsequently married in Paris in 1991 and were one of Hollywood’s great celebrity couples. John Travolta has starred in some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies, including Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Pulp Fiction.

