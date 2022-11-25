Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announce engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are officially engaged. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin officially announced their engagement on November 25, 2022. The two shared the news alongside several pictures capturing the sweet moment.

The two actors have been dating since 2020. They are both known for portraying Evan Hansen in the musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

The day after Thanksgiving, they took to social media to reveal that they had taken the next step in their relationship. Platt revealed that he proposed to Galvin and that Galvin “agreed to hang out forever.”

He also shared a photo of them standing in a romantic, candlelit spot during the proposal. As Galvin gazed up at him, Platt could be seen with his hands cupped around Galvin’s cheeks.

The second photo showed a glimpse of Galvin’s ring. The ring was yellow gold with a horizontal emerald-cut diamond in the center.

In another photo, seemingly taken after the proposal, they sat together against a floral background, with Galvin resting his head on Platt’s knee.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin celebrated their engagement

Platt shared that the location of the proposal was Laser Wolf Brooklyn, which is a fine dining restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. The restaurant serves Israeli food and is a rooftop restaurant, which made for a romantic setting for the proposal.

The final photo that Platt shared was of the two having a drink at the rooftop restaurant’s bar. Galvin showed off his ring as Platt hugged him from behind.

Meanwhile, Galvin also celebrated the proposal on his Instagram page. He shared a similar series of photos as Platt did, though he captioned his, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

He also shared a different photo for the last one in his collection. It was a closeup selfie of himself and Platt, with him showing off his engagement ring from another angle.

The two seemed ecstatic about their engagement, and their announcement quickly gained an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues in the comments.

Platt’s and Galvin’s relationship timeline

While Platt and Galvin have been dating for almost three years, they have known each other even longer. It is believed they first met in 2017 through Dear Evan Hansen.

Platt portrayed Hansen in theatre until 2017, which is when Galvin took over the role. It seemed the two attended theatre camp together before Galvin replaced Platt.

The two remained friends for years and were spotted attending plays together and coordinating their Halloween costumes over the years. However, it was the coronavirus pandemic that solidified their relationship.

The two decided to give dating a shot before the pandemic and ended up living together during it. Galvin officially confirmed the relationship in 2020 while appearing on the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levin podcast, where he warned it was still pretty new.

Once they went official, the two began documenting their relationship on social media. They frequently commemorated anniversaries, showed support for each other’s careers, and shared sweet birthday tributes.

Now, after years of friendship and dating, they are officially ready to tie the knot.