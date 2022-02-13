Bella Hadid shares Michael Kors collab but it’s her barely-there crocheted crop top that steals the show

Bella Hadid has won a model of a year award during her career. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid modeled Michael Kors’ latest collaboration bag in a revealing crop top.

The supermodel has been dating art director Marc Kalman for several months and recently opened up about why she quit drinking alcohol and how it affected her professional and personal life.

She has been very candid recently, speaking about abusive relationships she had endured during her career in a recent interview as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid are some of the most successful models globally. They are the children of real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid.

Bella Hadid stuns in a barely-there crop top for Michael Kors and Ashya collaborative bag

The 25-year-old model left very little to the imagination putting her underboob on display as she matched the stylish top with a low-rise skirt.

She announced the collaborative effort between the emerging Ashya and Michael Kors brands in the caption.

“Did a little thing with @michaelkors latest collaboration bag ! Two brands born in New York, inspired by the world. i Love this bag and i am so happy to support,” she wrote.

The fishnet long-sleeve crop-top has quirky accessories giving the model a mermaid-like appearance. The top has a criss-cross design across her chest, with her long abs on full display.

She also wore large metallic pink earrings and a choker necklace that appears to have a seashell design.

Hadid credited hairstylist Evanie Frausto for her pulled back top knot half down on her long brunette hair.

Make-up artist Rai Flowers gave the stunning model red eyeshadow and matching lipstick which blended with her top.

The model shared the Michael Kors/Ashya collaboration with her 49.3 million followers.

The bag she rocks in the series of photos is the Ashya x Michael Kors Saga signature and leather multi-bag, which retails at $298.

Bella Hadid gets candid about mental health struggles

Bella Hadid has shown that life as a successful model isn’t all glitz and glamour.

In November 2021, she shared a series of crying selfies documenting darker moments in her life. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Hadid opened up about her mental health struggles and why she posted photos of herself crying on Instagram.

“I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo, she said in the interview, continuing:

“It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years.”

She explained the crying selfies stating “that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way,” explaining that she is no different from anyone else, “even though on Instagram things look so beautiful.”