Bella Hadid says ‘people pleasing’ led to abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has opened up about alleged abuse in her past relationships.

The model, who has dated The Weeknd and has been linked to Drake, has recently been getting candid in interviews.

Although she did not name any specific names, the model spoke about her experiences during the latest episode of VS Voices.

Bella Hadid talks impact of adolescence on relationships

Hadid explained how her adolescence impacted her relationships in adulthood, stating that growing up in an environment where men’s voices were prioritized over hers may have led to certain unhealthy behaviors and reactions in future relationships.

“I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up,” Bella explained. “I grew up around men—whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was—where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice. Then moving into relationships growing up, not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely actually, where my nervous system would crash. It was like fight or flight; either I would become silent and cry and just go inward, or I would lash out and leave.”

Bella Hadid on recurring cycles of abuse and how she healed

Hadid recalled how the cycle of abuse was recurring and detailed the unhealthy relationships: “ I constantly went back to men—and also women—that had abused me and that’s where the people-pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally.”

She also explained how the unhealthy patterns spilled into her work. She continued, “I became a people pleaser with my job. And it was everyone else’s opinion of me that mattered except for my own because I essentially was putting my worth into the hands of everyone else.”

Hadid stated that it took a combination of therapy, meditation, and breaks from social media to help her heal.

Bella Hadid opens up about mental health

Hadid recently opened about her drinking and about her mental health struggles in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine. She had previously revealed that she struggled with depression and anxiety for most of her teenage and adult life.

She recalled the pain she felt as being “excruciating” and “debilitating.” She said, “I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of paparazzi being outside and all that.”

She also revealed why she shared tearful photos of herself on Instagram, stating, “It was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way. Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth.”