Azealia Banks’ Wild ‘N Out crying episode trends after unhinged rant

Azealia Banks’ appearance on an episode of Wild’ N Out over five years ago has resurfaced due to the singer’s recent rant about DC Young Fly.

Banks blasted DC Young Fly and the cast of the comedy battle rap show she appeared on for what she felt was mistreatment during her appearance.

The show, created by Nick Cannon, typically involves segments where the cast members launch diss rap lines toward each other and guests in themed segments.

Banks was the guest on a 2018 episode of the show, which initially aired on MTV and led to her calling out the man who roasted her during the appearance.

However, seven years later, her appearance on the show still resonated with her as she uploaded a series of scathing messages on her Instagram Story.

Those messages took aim at the cast, including DC Young Fly, and seemingly celebrated the recent passing of his girlfriend, Jacky Oh.

Azealia Banks became upset during her 2018 Wild’ N Out appearance

A regular segment on MTV’s Wild’ N Out was called “So Fly” and involved cast members delivering diss jokes back and forth in a team battle. However, the game changed up a bit when Azealia Banks was the guest.

“So instead of So Fly, for Ms. Azealia, we gonna play, So Petty,” Cannon announced, bringing cheers and laughter from the audience.

“But it’s all in good fun, queen, it’s all in good fun,” Cannon told Banks as she was shown smiling on camera.

The segment involved two teams, the red team with Nick Cannon and the black team with Banks. DC Young Fly appeared on the red team and roasted the singer with an “ugly” dis, suggesting they only brought her on as a guest because rapper Cardi B was too expensive.

“Sorry, can I just say that was very anti-Black?” Banks said after taking the microphone from another cast member.

The segment reportedly left Banks visibly upset. Cannon is heard telling her to go after DC Young Fly during the segment with a joke, but Banks seemingly brushes him off, saying she doesn’t care.

Banks posted scathing messages about DC Young Fly after the passing of Jacky Oh

Monsters and Critics previously reported about former Wild’ N Out cast member Jacky Oh, who passed away at 32. Reportedly, Jacky Oh had just traveled to Miami, Florida, for a “mommy makeover” with popular plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah.

Jacky Oh met DC Young Fly while working on Wild’ N Out, where DC Young Fly became a regular cast member for several years. The couple also had three children together during their longtime relationship.

Earlier this week, Banks posted scathing messages to her Instagram Story, seeming to gloat over Jacky Oh’s passing as she called out DC Young Fly and Wild’ N Out for their treatment of her in 2018.

“Dc Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty,” she wrote. “Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin.”

In another message, Banks suggested that Jacky Oh’s death may have been karma for DC Young Fly’s treatment toward her during the Wild’ N Out episode.

“And the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks … ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed,” Banks also wrote. “And ironically, Dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday, May 31st, 2023. In Miami, FL.”

She also suggested that her appearance on the show wasn’t only hurtful but caused her to delay the release of a musical project she’d been working on at the time.

As of this writing, DC Young Fly hasn’t reacted or responded to Banks’ recent rant.

Banks went viral last year for calling out Julia Fox, who dated Kanye West briefly during his divorce from Kim Kardashian.