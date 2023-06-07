Azealia Banks takes aim at DC Young Fly in scathing message about Jacky Oh’s death

Rapper and singer Azealia Banks is facing backlash after her comments regarding Wild ‘N Out star DC Young Fly and the recent death of his girlfriend Jacky Oh.

The latter, real name Jacklyn Smith, passed away at 32 last week, leaving behind DC Young Fly and their three children. She and DC Young Fly met while working on Wild ‘N Out in 2015 and remained together until her unexpected passing.

At the time of her passing, it was revealed Jacky O traveled to Miami, Florida, to meet with popular plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah for a “mommy makeover.”

Banks, also 32, previously appeared as a guest on Wild ‘N Out, the improv comedy and hip-hop battle show that rose to fame on MTV and continued to air on VH1.

However, she didn’t appreciate the insults thrown her way during the show and became visibly upset while appearing on the program.

On Wednesday, Banks fired off a series of messages on social media, addressing Jacky Oh’s passing and seemingly celebrating her death because of DC Young Fly and the insults on Wild ‘N Out.

Azealia Banks blasts DC Young Fly over his Wild ‘N Out insults

Banks took to her Instagram Story early Wednesday morning to fire off a series of scathing messages aimed at DC Young Fly’s remarks toward her on Wild ‘N Out.

“Damn DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women’s beauty, projecting his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin,” she wrote, adding, “Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage and not at all a sign of weakness.”

“Because in the end … I won,” Banks wrote. “I’m happy I cried and moved on. That Jackie o girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself.”

Pic credit: @azealiabanksforever/Instagram

She then mentioned “the nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks… ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed.”

In another slide, Banks mentioned that “ironically,” Jacky Oh passed away at age 32 on Banks’ 32nd birthday on May 31, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

“You n****s are going to learn to stop f***ing with me,” she ended her second message with.

Pic credit: @azealiabanksforever/Instagram

Banks claims Wild ‘N Out appearance ‘De-railed’ her song’s success

Banks didn’t end her messages there, as she uploaded two more all-text slides. In one, she brought up how her appearance on the show Wild ‘N Out “De-railed the success” of her song ‘Anna Wintour,'” calling the show’s cast “RAGING homosexuals.”

“I came to sing my song and go home and only at the request of my label,” she wrote, adding, “Then the stupid butch queens on stage behind me basically making a mockery of it being a ‘gay’ song Fake voguing behind me in their durags Like they aren’t all RAGING homosexuals.”

Pic credit: @azealiabanksforever/Instagram

On a final slide of her messages about DC Young Fly, Jacky Oh’s passing, and the Wild ‘N Out cast, Banks said, “That thorn in my side is finally out.”

“No way in hell I was blessed with this many gifts, This much talent and beauty To be a cultural punching bag for a cast of peons who wouldn’t have a pot to piss in if they didn’t have the court of social media addicts to jester for,” she wrote.

“I do this in real life D***lickers. Haha. Ashe,” she wrote in signing off on her messages.

Pic credit: @azealiabanksforever/Instagram

Banks became upset during her Wild ‘N Out appearance in 2018

Banks’ 2018 appearance on the Nick Cannon-created show Wild ‘N Out had her among participants in their game So Fly. Cannon revealed they would switch things up due to Banks being there and play “So Petty” instead.

“It’s all in good fun, queen. It’s all in good fun,” Cannon said as the audience cheered and laughed at the game’s theme. When the first opponent on stage stepped up and made a remark calling Banks “ugly,” it seemed to set her off.

“Sorry, let me just say that was very anti-Black,” Banks said after grabbing her teammate’s mic shortly after the remark came her way.

“No colorism here on this stage,” she said.

Cannon suggested that Banks “get him back,” but she is heard saying, “I don’t care about him.”

Banks, clearly upset over the remarks, later got on the mic to call out her opponent and even suggested he won’t be able to get any work beyond Wild ‘N Out. Check out the entire segment below from Wild ‘N Out.

Following the filming of the episode, Banks reportedly called out the show and its cast for their mistreatment of her and also postponed the release of her album, Fantasea II. However, the episode featuring the rapper still aired days after she’d claimed they mistreated her on the show.

Nick Cannon spoke about Banks’ Wild ‘N Out incident

During an episode of Everyday Struggle, Cannon spoke about what happened during Banks’ Wild ‘N Out appearance in 2018,

“It’s funny because she actually broke down. And I was like, ‘Yo, anything you don’t want to air, let me know, and we won’t do it,'” Cannon said, adding, “She said it right there, she was like, ‘That’s very anti-black.’ I was like, ‘Yo, that’s not what I’m about, but if you feel that way, I’ll take it out.'”

Cannon said he believed Banks’ reaction and response to the joke insults on his show were her “self-hurt and self-hatred within” herself, and she “exudes it out.”

“You can hear it in her comments and when she speaks out. She probably has had those problems and insecurities of being a darker complexion woman. And in her community, cause she often talks about dating white men and all that stuff, she’s probably not looked at as beautiful to her other peers,” Cannon said.

Cannon also said he felt Banks and her team weren’t prepared for the format of Wild ‘N Out and “she was just embarrassed” during the episode despite previously indicating she was “fair game.”

When she came on, it was fair game. So we played the ‘So Petty’ game. And what happened was she didn’t, whether she was a fan of the show or didn’t know what was going on, she was a deer in the headlights.”

Cannon also said he had a conversation after the incident as Banks was crying, encouraging her to go back on stage and finish the show. Based on her recent remarks on Instagram, it’s clear Banks hasn’t forgiven or forgotten after the Wild ‘N Out appearance that upset her four years ago.