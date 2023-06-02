Jacky Oh’s surgeon Dr. Zach sued former patient after her claims he ‘mutilated’ her

The recent passing of Ms. Jacky Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith, arrived with reports suggesting the former MTV Wild ‘N Out star had traveled to Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

In a since-deleted social media post, Jacky Oh posed in a photo alongside Dr. Zachary Okhah, also known as “Dr. Zach,” a famous plastic surgeon in Miami, Florida, who is the co-owner and founder of PH-1 Miami.

That prompted speculation as to what might have been the reason for Jacky Oh’s passing.

While the official cause of Jacky Oh’s death has not been revealed, multiple sources have mentioned her trip to Miami and a recent visit with Dr. Zach.

Based on a recent report, Dr. Zach previously filed lawsuits against several of his patients, who he claimed made defamatory and “false” statements about his work.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Both individuals made those statements via online review sites, which may have also included attempts to persuade other prospective customers to see surgery elsewhere.

Dr. Zach sued several patients for their online claims about his services

In July 2021, board-certified surgeon Dr. Zach attempted to sue his former patient, Leila Penn, due to claims she made about his work in a RealSelf review online.

Those claims included her saying the plastic surgeon had “mutilated” her during the procedure she had done by him. According to Page Six, Dr. Zach sought $30,000 in his lawsuit.

The media outlet says court documents they obtained indicate that Dr. Zach called Penn’s statements “false” and defamatory and also mentioned she’d been “directly engaging with” other commenters on the review website to convince them to get services elsewhere.

In December 2021, Dr. Zach reportedly voluntarily dismissed the suit without prejudice, which means it can’t be introduced again.

That was one of two lawsuits he filed that year, as he also sued former patient Kyla Neirenburg for $30,000 due to her claims in a Google review that “happy patients” for Dr. Zach “don’t exist.”

Based on the suit’s accusations, Neirenburg also told other people reading her review that they should look at the reviews on RealSelf about Dr. Zach. Neirenburg allegedly said any positive reviews people saw on Google were likely “fake” and “written by their own staff or friends.”

While the Miami-based surgeon also said Neirenburg’s claims were defamatory, he eventually dismissed the suit without prejudice in December 2021.

Dr. Zach lists that he is a “Liposuction/BBL Specialist” on his official Instagram page, with the PH-1 Miami website including “Tummy Tuck,” “Mastopexy,” and “Athletic BBL” among available procedures.

His IG page also includes multiple photo and video posts which show patients’ results from the various procedures.

Jacky Oh mourned by Wild ‘N Out and VH1

Jacky Oh’s passing on Wednesday, May 31, shocked many people, as the 32-year-old previously appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out as one of the Nick Cannon-created show’s Wild ‘N Out girls.

On Thursday, MTV Wild ‘N Out and VH1 shared a statement on Instagram regarding Jacky Oh’s passing.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” part of the statement said.

While working on Wild’ N Out, Jacky met DC Young Fly, who became a regular on the show. The couple never married but had three children together: Nova, Nala, and Prince Nehemiah, all of whom are currently under 10.

Wild ‘N Out initially aired on MTV and has since moved to VH1. Jacky Oh was no longer a cast member of the recent shows, instead focusing on her lip gloss brand called The J Nova Collection.