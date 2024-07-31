Anthony Anderson ‘on shortlist’ of hosts after Jimmy Kimmel is no longer hosting Oscars

Anthony Anderson could add another significant hosting gig to his resume after several stars recently rejected the offer.

Anderson, 53, is known for various television roles, including starring in ABC’s Black-ish and NBC’s Law & Order and hosting Fox’s game show We Are Family.

Viewers saw Anderson as the Primetime Emmys host earlier this year, and several weeks ago, the actor stepped in as one of the guest hosts for ABC’s late-night program, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

He also hosted Kimmel’s show several years ago with his mother on the show alongside Kimmel’s regular sidekick, Guillermo.

Based on recent remarks from an insider, Anderson may be on the “shortlist” for yet another hosting job.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Not only that, but Kimmel may have also “privately endorsed” Anderson for the hosting role.

Kimmel has ‘endorsed’ Anderson as the next host

This week, two stars turned down the offer to host the next Academy Awards. Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars four times, including this year’s ceremony, declined to return as host for 2025.

In addition to Kimmel saying no, actor and comedian John Mulaney declined the gig.

That could mean Anthony Anderson gets the job after impressing network executives with his hosting skills while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! episodes.

In addition to telling TMZ he wants to host the Oscars, he is rumored to be on the “shortlist” of potential candidates for Oscars host, and an insider revealed why, per The U.S. Sun.

“Anthony is well-liked across the network both as an actor and entertainer,” an ABC insider revealed.

“He is respected, considered easy to get on with, a great collaborator and is friendly with many major Hollywood stars,” the insider revealed earlier this year.

The insider shared that “Hollywood A-listers love seeing him love” and prefer that his style of humor is “cheeky rather than snarky” about them with his jokes.

In addition, it’s believed he appeals to “many age groups” for their audience, putting him in the “hot seat” to host the Oscars.

That’s why an insider indicates that Kimmel and his team have “privately endorsed” Anderson to take over as Oscars host.

Anderson could also take over Kimmel’s late-night hosting gig

Kimmel previously told the Los Angeles Times of his potential plans to retire as the host of ABC’s late-night program. Kimmel’s contract has a little over two years left, and “That seems like enough” for him.

With that, ABC would need to replace Kimmel for the late-night show rating battles against CBS and NBC. That’s where Anderson may step in again.

“Anthony has Jimmy’s backing to take the Oscars gig and also feels he would make a great go at his late night role when he leaves,” the insider shared, per The Sun.

“Jimmy and his production team rate Anthony so highly and feel being a late night host allows him to show off his stand-up comedy skills and natural gift of being funny and clever on screen,” they said.

In addition to being a popular guest on the show, Anderson has filled in for Kimmel as the host of the ABC late-night program over a dozen times. Earlier this year he spoke about hosting the Emmys while appearing on Kimmel’s show.

“It has not gone unnoticed how smooth the transition is and the laughter from the audience during recordings,” the insider said.

Time will tell if Anderson lands that Oscars gig and takes over for Kimmel in several years. However, it seems he’ll have no trouble finding additional work in entertainment after showing his skills on stage and screen.