Angelina Jolie and grown-up Maddox appear at White House event

Angelina Jolie and her eldest son Maddox made a rare appearance this week in a very public way.

Angelina and Maddox have been quite busy as of late, engaging in varied pursuits.

Maddox, 21, has been away at school, where he has selected a rigorous curriculum, including biochemistry, Russian, and Korean.

Meanwhile, Angelina has been a humanitarian for decades, working with the UN and going on missions. Therefore, trips to esteemed places are nothing out of the ordinary for the actress.

For her latest appearance, she accompanied her son Maddox to the White House, creating a buzz among fans and the media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mother-son duo definitely helped put a spotlight on the event, also attended by reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt attend White House dinner

For the latest event, Maddox and Angelina went to the White House for a dinner hosted by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The purpose of the dinner was to honor South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee. As for Maddox, he studied at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, so he has a connection to the region.

As Page Six reported, this was Maddox’s first public appearance since October 2022. In October, he and his siblings attended the London premiere of Eternals.

Angelina looked chic in a cream-colored suit with flowing material. She added a pop of color, thanks to bright-red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Maddox looked dapper in an all-black suit as he posed for a photo op with his mom.

It was nice to see the mother-son duo attending an event together, showing their bond remains strong.

In other news, Angelina recently left her post with the UN Refugee Agency.

Angelina Jolie stepped down from UN Refugee Agency

As Monsters and Critics reported, Angelina announced she was leaving her position as Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency. Angelina served the role for 21 years, accomplishing a great amount for the UNRA.

Angelina announced her departure with a social media post featuring some special moments with the agency.

Her heartfelt caption read, in part, “After over 20 years, I am stepping down today from my work with the UN Refugee Agency. I believe in many things the UN does, particularly the lives it saves through emergency relief. UNHCR is full of amazing people making a difference to people’s lives every day.”

The actress also directed fans to a website for the organization, praising the UNRA’s efforts.