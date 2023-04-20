Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry to star in Maude v Maude thriller

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry are set to star opposite in an upcoming thriller that promises to be a crowd magnet in theaters.

Halle and Angelina, two of the movie industry’s most celebrated actresses, are ready to make a splash in their latest project.

According to sources, the two will star in a Maude v Maude thriller that will combine some of Hollywood’s favored film archetypes.

The result of these efforts will hopefully lead to a box office smash.

In addition to their on-screen performances, the film allows Halle and Angelina to don their producer hats and contribute to the creative process behind the scenes.

Angelina has previously dabbled in the spy-thriller world, with a performance opposite Brad Pitt, in the 2005 hit Mr. & Mrs. Smith. As for Halle, she starred in the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day, where she recreated Ursula Andress’s famous scene from 1962’s Dr. No by emerging from the surf to greet James Bond.

Halle also brought critical acclaim as the first African-American actress to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for Monster’s Ball.

With combined commercial and critical acclaim, the two were a natural fit for the Maude v Maude thriller, which has the potential to be one of the most talked-about films in recent memory.

Few details are known, but sources say the film will weave the essences of James Bond and Jason Bourne.

The film will likely bring adrenaline-fueled moments and heart-stopping suspense with a touch of A-List energy via the stars. The fast-paced action sequences may be reminiscent of James Bond’s bold escapades and Jason Bourne’s intense pursuit of answers.

Fans can expect a high-stakes thriller that follows the lives of two Maudes, thrown into a world of intrigue, espionage, and danger on an international scale. Bringing together these elements, with the one-two punch of Angelina and Halle, is bound to result in an unforgettable cinema experience.

As reported by Deadline, the film has received considerable attention from industry professionals. That includes Warner Brothers, who bid aggressively to obtain the project.

The film, written by screenplay writer Scott Mosier, will come to life thanks to director Roseanne Liang.

With Halle and Angelina at the helm, both as stars and producers, it is clear that this project has potential. Such high-caliber actresses with significant followings all but promise to deliver on-screen chemistry that will be electrifying.

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting this fresh take on the action-thriller genre, a nice reprieve from the superheroes inundation of the past decade.

Maude v Maude promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that will captivate audiences around the globe, with Angelina and Halle leading the charge.