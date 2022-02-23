Anastasia Synn: Who is The Amazing Jonathan’s wife?

Anastasia Synn with The Amazing Jonathan in one of the last pictures she shared of him on her social media. Pic credit: @SiaSynn/Instagram

Anastasia Synn married celebrated comedian The Amazing Jonathan in Las Vegas in June 2014. On February 22, Synn confirmed her husband’s tragic death at the age of 63.

Synn, 47, told The Las Vegas Review Journal, “The last thing I said to him was, ‘I love you, honey, I’ll be with you when you get up from your nap,’ we were feeding him oranges and strawberries.”

“He was so peaceful. He said, ‘Yay!’ He had the most pure and sweetest look on his face.” Synn added, “For the next 36 hours, he was unresponsive. We spent that time snuggling with him.”

It was reported that Jonathan, real name John Szeles, had been suffering from cardiomyopathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is a “disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for your heart to pump blood to the rest of your body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.”

Multiple biographies available online say that Synn was Jonathan’s second wife. The comedian was married to a woman named Sandra Bowing between 1995 and 2000. Jonathan’s wedding to Synn was covered by The Las Vegas Sun in June 2014.

Synn has 34 magnets and microchips inserted on her person

In addition to being a comedic performer herself, Synn refers to herself on her Instagram bio as Bizarre Stuntwoman. Magician. Public Speaker. Most implanted cyborg biohacker on 🌍 with 34 chips/magnets & LED’s & a tb microcomputer.”

According to her official website, Synn regularly performs in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Synn says on that profile that she has performed with the comedian Gallagher.

Speaking about her microchip implants to the Genetic Literacy Project in 2019, Synn said, “I’m a magician, so I use them in my magic act. And I also use them in my day-to-day life — to unlock my door at home.”

I'm losing my beautiful, brilliant husband. My beep beeps. He's not responsive & our home hospice nurses say he's at his end stage. He's medicated, not in pain & calm and snuggled every minute with me at home. Destroyed. I love u forever @theamazingj. I know that everyone does. pic.twitter.com/IeC086GQlM — Anastasia Synn (@SiaSynn) February 23, 2022

In an interview with Stat News in 2019, Synn said that she was performing less and was dedicating more of her time to being a biohacker. Synn said that she implanted herself with most of her microchips after watching a short video on YouTube. Synn added that despite what people might think, she does not have problems when she goes through airport security.

Synn spoke before the Nevada State Assembly in 2019 over a proposed bill that would ban the use of coercive microchipping. Synn opposed the bill saying that the legislation went too far, reported The Review Journal at the time. The bill eventually passed. Synn said in her testimony that the signal transmitted by her microchips only traveled a short distance and therefore she was not at risk of being tracked.

Synn finds ‘Tape and saran wrap’ sexy

Synn was referred to by Las Vegas Weekly as a fire-breather and light bulb eater in a 2010 interview.

During that interview, Synn said that her favorite movie was Children of the Corn and her favorite TV show was Dexter. The latter was because she finds “tape and saran wrap sexy.”

In one of The Amazing Jonathan’s recent shows, the comedian joked about being told he would be dead in 2015. KNPR reported in 2017 that his show at the time featured Synn playing the part of The Grim Reaper. Jonathan told the Orlando Sentinel in 2017 that because of his health issues, his wife “took over” the show halfway through.

In January 2022, Synn’s act featured on the TBS show The Go Big Show.

Synn threatened to move back to her homeland if Donald Trump won the 2020 election

Synn is a native of Shelburn, Ontario. She told CTV News in October 2020 that if Donald Trump were to win the presidential election, she was moving back to her homeland, more specifically, British Columbia. Synn joked in the interview that her husband was welcome to come with her but that she was going regardless.

Synn said, “I told him, ‘Even if you don’t want to come up with me right away, I’ll do you a favour and stay married to you, even though there’s no benefit to me. But I’m not staying here for this. You could not pay me to stay.”

Synn mentioned in the interview that Jonathan was not a regular voter and the fact that he was voting was a big deal. Donald Trump did not win the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.