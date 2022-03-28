Amy Schumer praised for talking about love of CODA in American Sign Language

Amy Schumer was one of three hosts for the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The 94th Academy Awards on Sunday celebrated the significant and outstanding accomplishments in film from the past year, including Dune, Power of the Dog, Westside Story, and other movies. Several nominated films arrived courtesy of streaming services, such as Best Picture nominee CODA.

The movie presents the story of a child of deaf adults (CODA), as a young woman navigates a life of helping her family versus potentially pursuing her dreams.

During the early part of the Oscars, host Amy Schumer showed some love for the film in a heartwarming moment that fans were talking about online ahead of it receiving further recognition for one of its stars.

Amy Schumer uses American Sign Language during Oscars

This year’s Oscars featured three hosts working together as Amy Schumer teamed up with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The trio was introduced by DJ Khaled on stage following Beyonce’s show-opening performance, with each of the women delivering some hard-hitting jokes.

They included everything from humorous bits about what COVID-19 did to Timothee Chalamet to saying the Oscars went with three women as hosts this year because it’s cheaper than hiring a man to host.

A bit later on, Schumer appeared on stage by herself to deliver a monologue poking fun at almost all of the nominated films, saying she hadn’t watched any of them because she was busy watching Encanto numerous times with her child.

However, Schumer did show some love for one of the Best Picture nominees, CODA, as she used American Sign Language to show some love. According to a tweet, she signed “I love CODA. It’s my favorite movie,” which brought applause from the audience and praise from viewers.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, The Academy revealed that there would be an “enhanced experience” featuring Deaf Interpreters delivering American Sign Language throughout the presentation. Viewers were able to see the presentation on an Oscars YouTube live stream.

Watching the 94th #Oscars? Enjoy an enhanced experience with American Sign Language (ASL) delivered by Deaf Interpreters.



Access it live at https://t.co/jxvktBuDRq and Oscars YouTube: https://t.co/UPTG2k0Fvx pic.twitter.com/uXwZi9qXGg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

Schumer’s CODA love receives praise online

Following Schumer’s sign language on stage for the Oscars, many fans reacted on Twitter, showing the love back to the co-host for her recognition of CODA.

“Omggg Amy Schumer just signed in ASL to the CODA teaaaaaaaammmmmmmmmm —- during the live broadcast of the Oscars!!!!!” a tweet read, also praising the three hosts for their opening.

“I love that Amy Schumer signing her response to the cast of #CODA,” another individual tweeted.

Another individual called Amy Schumer showing love to CODA in sign language “everything.”

Another tweet pointed out how Schumer was able to slam Don’t Look Up for its Best Picture nomination despite poor reviews while also showing the love to CODA.

Soon after, Amy Schumer showed CODA some love, so did the Academy Awards. Actor Troy Katsur made history as the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, grabbing the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Frank Rossi.

Troy Kotsur is the first deaf man to win an acting #Oscar. https://t.co/YILAwH0cbk pic.twitter.com/5xl4CydyEy — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Rossi joins his co-star Marlee Matlin as the only two deaf actors to have won Oscars now. In addition to Rossi’s nomination, the film received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.