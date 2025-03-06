American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s memorial delayed amid will dispute

​The passing of Frank Fritz, known for his role on the History Channel’s American Pickers, has left a void among fans and loved ones.

Fritz, who died on September 30, 2024, at the age of 60, had been battling health issues following a debilitating stroke in July 2022.

His co-host on the popular History Channel series, Mike Wolfe, was by his side when he passed away.

His death has not only saddened many but has also sparked a legal dispute over his estate, leading to the postponement of his memorial service.

Plans for a celebration of his life, initially set for the spring, have been delayed due to ongoing conflicts among his closest associates and family members.

This unforeseen turmoil has overshadowed the intended commemoration of Fritz’s legacy, leaving fans and friends in a state of uncertainty.​

Memorial plans stalled amid Frank Fritz’s estate dispute

Frank Fritz’s memorial service, which was to be a grand celebration reflecting his passions, has been put on hold due to legal battles over his estate.

According to The Sun, close friends had organized a motorcycle run to transport Fritz’s ashes to Savanna, Illinois, where his longtime friend Jerry Gendreau operates an antique store.

The event was to feature live music and potentially involve street closures to accommodate attendees.

However, disputes over Fritz’s will have disrupted these plans, leading to the indefinite postponement of the memorial.

A source close to the situation revealed to the publication that the friends were in the process of planning the memorial when Fritz’s father challenged the will, causing delays in the arrangements. ​

The source emphasized that Fritz had expressed a desire for a grand celebration with his friends, who were aware of his wishes for a celebration of life.

They also claimed that his father was not informed of these wishes. This internal conflict has left the community uncertain about when and how Fritz’s life will be publicly honored.​

Legal challenges over Frank Fritz’s will

The postponement of Fritz’s memorial is rooted in a contentious legal dispute over his estate, estimated to be worth $6 million.

Following his stroke in 2022, Fritz was placed under a conservatorship, with his friend Chris Davis appointed as guardian and MidWestOne Bank as conservator. Despite these arrangements, Fritz’s father, Bill Fritz, has challenged the validity of his son’s will, claiming it to be fraudulent and asserting his right as the sole survivor to inherit the entire estate. ​

Bill Fritz has expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the will. He further emphasized his close relationship with his son, asserting that he is Frank’s only relation and accusing others of seeking financial gain.

In contrast, Fritz’s friends, who had taken on guardianship roles during his illness, insist that the will is valid and fulfilling Fritz’s expressed wishes.

They argue that Bill had minimal involvement in Fritz’s life, particularly after his stroke, and that his sudden interest in the estate is unfounded. This dispute has escalated to the courts, with both sides presenting their claims and awaiting a legal resolution.​

As the legal proceedings continue, the delay in honoring Fritz’s memory weighs heavily on those who cherish him.