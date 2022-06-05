Amber Heard’s GoFundMe intended to help pay Johnny Depp shut down

Amber Heard at the Fairfax courthouse during the defamation trial. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

GoFundMe closes a campaign claiming to raise money for actress Amber Heard after she was found guilty of defaming Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded $15 million after the jury ruled that the headline of Heard’s op-ed piece and the two other statements defamed Depp, and were made with actual malice.

She also won a $2 million verdict against Depp, leaving her owing him $8.35M when the punitive damages for Depp were reduced following state law.

The GoFundMe page is not associated with Amber Heard

A fundraiser, created by someone named Kimberly Moore, was closed after GoFundMe determined it wasn’t associated with Heard.

The account wanted to raise $1 million to help her pay off her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to TMZ, the shut-down campaign description said the following: “I believe Amber, and social media protected the abuser. The judgment exceeds her net worth. It’s so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The judgment furthers that abuse. If you can please help her.”

The publication states that Moore claimed to have made contact with Heard’s legal team and would grant her access to the raised funds.

However, GoFundMe reportedly said that the page was not associated with the Aquaman actress or her legal team and shut it down before any significant donations were made.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amber Heard reportedly too broke to pay debt owed to Depp

The 36-year-old actress’ attorney Elaine Bredehoft said on NBC’s Today show that Heard cannot afford to pay the amount she owes Depp.

According to sources connected to the New York Post, the actress has been left broke due to mounting legal fees and lavish spending.

The publication says that Heard is relying on her homeowner’s insurance policy to cover her legal representation fees but the policy will unlikely cover the judgment cost.

It is unclear whether Amber Heard will seek to raise money from the public but has expressed a desire to appeal the verdict, according to her lawyer.

After being found guilty of defaming Depp, Heard said she was disappointed at the outcome.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard wrote in her statement, continuing: “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

The statement has received over 400,000 likes on Instagram while Depp’s statement garnered over 18.7 million likes.

The televised trial between the former Hollywood couple sparked debate about the MeToo movement and the burden of proof regarding allegations of domestic abuse.