Amber Heard says she’s still donating Johnny Depp divorce settlement

Amber Heard won $7 million from her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Amber Heard has revealed that she’s still planning on donating the $7 million settlement she received from her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016.

Two weeks ago, the court found Amber, 36, guilty of defaming her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, 58, after she claimed he abused her during their relationship.

Amber Heard said she still plans to donate her Johnny Depp divorce settlement

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie on NBC News, the actress, 36, said: “I made a pledge, and that pledge is made over time by its nature.”

Guthrie had previously asked: “You had promised to donate the $7 million of your divorce settlement to charity. It was revealed at trial that you haven’t done so yet [but] they played a tape where you [said you had]. Do you think that raised questions as to your credibility with the jury?”

“When you said ‘I donated,’ you know that everybody thinks you’ve donated it, not that you’ve pledged it. So for the jurors sitting there, do you think they felt like that was you getting caught in a lie?”

Amber then said: “I don’t know, because I feel like so much of the trial was meant to cast dispersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way you can.”

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Speaking about her future, Amber told the journalist: “I get to be a mom like full-time. You know, where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

She also revealed what she would tell her daughter Oonagh,1, about the trial when she was old enough.

Amber said: “No matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing, I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial

Amber Heard said she has no bad feelings towards Johnny Depp. Pic credit: TODAY/NBC

After the defamation trial, Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Amber also received $2 million in compensatory damages after she countersued Johnny for defamation over statements his attorney made about her abuse claims.

After the verdict, Amber wrote on Instagram: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Despite the trial, Amber revealed in her NBC News interview that she still loves her ex-husband and has no bad feelings toward him.