Amanda Bynes files to end nearly 9-year conservatorship, feels condition has ‘improved’ 

Amanda Bynes feels her condition is improved and wants her conservatorship terminated. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Amanda Bynes wants to end her conservatorship like Britney Spears. The actress filed papers on Wednesday to terminate her conservatorship once and for all.

Amanda, who turns 36 in April, believes her condition has improved and that her conservatorship is no longer necessary.

In 2013, a sequence of events led to the actress’ placement on a psychiatric hold in California. Amanda has been in conservatorship since.

Amanda Bynes files to end the 9-year conservatorship

Page Six confirmed that Amanda Bynes filed documents on Wednesday to end her conservatorship after almost nine years.

The Amanda Show actress filed paperwork with Ventura County to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate. She also filed a capacity declaration on Tuesday. A capacity declaration is a requirement of California conservatorship cases that provides a record of mental health status by a physician or doctor.

Amanda’s attorney, David A. Esquibias, spoke on her behalf in a statement to People. He says, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Amanda will have a court hearing on March 22.

Why Amanda Bynes is in a conservatorship

Amanda Bynes remained an unproblematic young celebrity for much of her life, even joking about her trouble-free record in an interview in 2007.

Amanda Bynes: The Lost Interview

Things changed in early 2012 after Amanda had a few traffic incidents and arrests for hit-and-run and DUI. In September of the same year, Amanda’s agent, publicist, and lawyer dropped her.

In 2013, the actress released a ton of infamous tweets, including one asking Drake to “murder her vagina.” The tweets have since been deleted. Amanda also moved to New York, but trouble followed. In May 2013, police arrested Amanda on drug charges after allegedly throwing a bong out of a New York City window.

The actress shocked fans in her disheveled court appearance.

Amanda Bynes Arrested: Actress Says She's 'Suing Them All for This Upsetting Nightmare'

Lynn was granted legal conservatorship over Amanda in 2013 after a series of events led to Amanda starting a fire in a driveway with her dog.

After the fire incident, Bynes went to the hospital on a psychiatric hold. Amanda’s mother, Lynn, has managed Amanda’s personal and financial affairs since August 2013.

Amanda graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in June 2019 and got engaged to Paul Michael in 2020.

In 2020, the actress took to her Instagram with Paul to speak out against the conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out on Conservatorship & Cost of Treatment | E! News

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael were spotted wearing matching rings in September 2021.

Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Sport Rings During Rare Outing | E! News

In September of last year, Amanda’s conservatorship was extended until 2023.