Alyssa Scott breaks silence on Nick Cannon baby news, defends late son Zen

The mother of Nick Cannon’s late son has spoken out about his new baby news.

Alyssa Scott is the mother of Cannon’s late son, Zen.

Alyssa wrote a message in an Instagram post detailing how she felt about the news that Cannon is expecting an eighth child with model, Bre Tiesi.

Scott started off the post by thanking everyone who has sent her supportive messages since the loss of her son.

She wrote that it is “painful” having her son be a part of “conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy.”

She continued, “It’s important for me to let you all know…I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge.”

Nick Cannon’s late son, Zen

Scott and Cannon lost their son, Zen, in December due to a brain tumor.

According to Scott’s Instagram Story (also posted on Monday), she and Cannon knew since August that Zen would not make it to six months. She added on the post, “I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy.”

Just last week, Cannon paid tribute to his late son in the Instagram post seen below.

Nick Cannon’s gender reveal party

The message from Scott comes just a day after Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s gender reveal party photos went viral. According to TMZ, the pair held the party in Malibu and were surrounded by family and friends.

Photos were captured of Tiesi and Cannon holding hands and cradling her baby bump.

There was also a photo of guests holding unloaded party poppers, which were filled with blue confetti, indicating that the pair are expecting a boy.

On Monday, Cannon confirmed on his talk show that he and Tiesi are indeed expecting a child. He shared a photo from his and Tiesi’s baby shower and spoke about his excitement over have another child.

Nick Cannon’s children

Cannon has welcomed seven children with four women, including Scott.

He and singer Mariah Carey share twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott. He also has two kids, Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen, with his former girlfriend, Brittany Bell. He shares another set of twins with Abby de la Rosa.