Alyssa Norman dead at 26: Daughter of famous cop Tommy Norman dies

Tommy Norman paid tribute to his daughter Alyssa in a series of Instagram posts. Pic credit:@tnorman23/Instagram

Instagram famous cop Tommy Norman revealed in an emotional tribute that his 26-year-old daughter has died.

Norman initially wrote a cryptic message to his one million Instagram followers, “Please keep me & my family in your prayers. Thank you.”

About five hours later, the 49-year-old revealed that his daughter had died.

“Today has been the most painful day of my life, he wrote in the caption of Instagram photos with his late daughter, adding, “My beautiful daughter Alyssa ‘daddy’s girl’ is gone. She passed away this morning. I come to you tonight asking that you pray for me & my family. This is extremely devastating for all of us. We appreciate you. 💔🙏🏼”

He did not detail her cause of death but it appears to be unexpected.

Norman has been a North Little Rock patrol officer for about 23 years.

He garnered national recognition for community work amid tension between his community and the police.

The tragic news comes as Norman receives the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for his community work from President Joe Biden.

Atlanta activist and rapper Killer Mike has praised Norman’s community work with inner-city youth. Norman frequently posts videos and photos of his community policing, primarily with inner-city youth from minority backgrounds.

Tommy Norman struggles to hold back tears in video

In an Instagram video, the patrol officer fights back the tears as he talks about his daughter’s death.

In the caption, he thanked those who have offered him support in the wake of his daughter Alyssa’s untimely death.

“I still can’t process that Alyssa is gone. This world is mean. Thank you everyone for your continued prayers. Our family appreciates you. 🙏🏼”

He revealed in an Instagram Story that her death was sudden, saying they had just spent time together at a fair, along with a picture of the pair together.

He added that his daughter was “excited about life” before adding that her death would not be in vain.

The social media cop paid tribute to his daughter’s character, revealing her message to a cancer fighter.

“TISSUE ALERT 🚨 One of the last times we heard Alyssa’s voice was a few weeks ago when she was sending a sweet video to @luhx.asia 🙏🏼🕊 Rest In Peace Alyssa.”

Alyssa Norman had a stepfather and was a mother. Her young son, Kingston, survives her.

Norman had Alyssa and another child, Mitchell, from a previous marriage. He also has a son with his wife, Rosalynd Guiden.