Aliens star Jay Benedict dies from coronavirus complications

Jay Benedict, an actor known for his roles in Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, died at 68 from coronavirus complications.

TCG Artist Management, the firm that represented Jay Benedict for more than 20 years, confirmed that he passed away on Saturday afternoon after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family.”

USA Today reported that TCG Artist Management’s Kristin Tarry confirmed his death.

A statement posted to his official website read:

“It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection.”

Tributes on Twitter

Fans and former colleagues have been paying tribute on social media, including Twitter. Former colleagues who have shared tributes on Twitter include Vicki Michelle and David Menkin.

Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield #AlloAllo My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time #PhoebeScholfield @FreddieBenedict #LeoBenedict #SyncorSwim #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YJ7nn25ftv — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) April 5, 2020

Jay Benedict – one of the greats – passed away today. If you work in ADR, dubbing, voiceovers, theatre or film in London, you know why we're heartbroken; a big voice and even bigger personality has left us. VALE JAY! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yu5CX4JulD — David Menkin (@davidmenkin) April 4, 2020

The news of Benedict’s passing comes after Monsters and Critics reported last week that John Diffie, the Grammy Award-winning country music star, died from complications due to coronavirus.

We also reported last week that Grammy-winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who co-founded the rock band Fountains of Wayne, died from coronavirus complications.

Other celebrities who have died due to coronavirus complications include celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and stage and screen actor Mark Blum.

Jay Benedict bio

Jay Benedict was born in Burbank, California, according to The Guardian. He relocated to Europe in the ’60s when he was a child. He worked and lived in the U.K. for most of his life.

He was known for playing “Newt’s Father” in James Cameron’s Aliens (1986). He also played “Rich Twit” in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

He was best known to U.K. TV viewers for his role as Doug Hamilton on the long-running U.K. TV series Emmerdale.

Benedict also played Major John Kieffer in Foyle’s War

He was fluent in the French language and appeared on French TV shows, including Maigret and Les Vacances de l’Amour, according to the Independent.

He was also a stage actor. He appeared in stage productions, such as the Trial of Jane Fonda and One Day at a Time.

Jay Benedict is survived by his wife, Phoebe Scholfield, and two sons, Freddie and Leopold, according to USA Today.

Phoebe Scholfield is known for playing Alicia in His Dark Materials and Henriette in Allo Allo.

Their sons, Freddie and Leopold, are also actors, according to the Independent.