Adam Devine reminds followers he’s not Adam Levine amid cheating scandal

Sometimes, it doesn’t take much to be labeled a cheater — in Adam Devine’s case, all it took was a letter.

The Pitch Perfect star, 38, recently took to social media to remind fans that he was not the celebrity involved in a recent cheating scandal with a younger model.

With an almost identical name to Maroon 5 lead Adam Levine, it’s no wonder some have confused the two amid Levine’s latest news, for which he was accused of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Last week, Levine’s personal direct messages swept the internet as model Sumner Stroh made claims that the two had previously been intimate while he was married.

Stroh took it a step further with her “receipts,” which consisted of screenshots containing the flirty messages Levine had sent her.

Following his comedic roots, Devine (with a “D”) shared an Instagram post alongside his wife, Chloe Bridges, to ensure his followers were not mistaking him for the other Adam.

Adam Devine reminds fans he is not Adam Levine in hilarious post

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” Devine wrote, accompanying the couple’s waterside selfie.

He joked, “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer.”

Devine wrapped up the caption with another joke, saying he and Bridges plan to name their future baby after Sumner to commemorate the headlining mishap.

Bridges and Devine first got engaged in 2019, tied the knot at the end of 2021, and appear to have been going strong ever since.

Adam Levine admits to ‘crossing a line’ with Sumner Stroh

Regarding Levine’s side of the situation, more was needed than just a selfie alongside his wife to clear the air.

As previously reported, Levine took to his Instagram Story to deny having an affair with Stroh shortly after her video had gone viral.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair,” he strongly stated.

He continued, saying that although he was never intimate with Stroh, he did “cross the line” during a “regrettable period” of his life, which he has since allegedly been proactive about.

He finished his statement by saying, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Levine’s cheating scandal has gained worldwide attention and has received responses from celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowsi and The Bachelor’s Nick Viall.