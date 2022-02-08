A timeline of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at the premiere of “Alice In Wonderland” in 2010. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Queen Elizabeth II made a bombshell announcement over the weekend regarding Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Queen made it clear that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be named Queen Consort upon Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne.

Let’s take a look back at Prince Charles and Camilla’s unconventional love story.

1970: Prince Charles and Camilla meet for the first time

Prince Charles and Camilla first met at a polo game in Windsor Great Park. The two bonded over their love for the game and realized that they have the same sense of humor.

The pair dated for some time before Charles headed off to serve in the Royal Navy.

When he returned, Camilla was engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles.

1973: Camilla marries Andrew Parker Bowles

In 1973, Camilla married British Army officer, Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple went on to have two children, Tom and Laura.

Charles and Camilla remained friends during this time, and Charles was even named godfather to the couple’s son, Tom.

1981: Charles weds Diana

A year after they began dating, Charles and Diana became engaged.

Then, on July 29, 1981, they married at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The pair have two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

But, their relationship was not going strong.

1986: Prince Charles and Camilla begin their affair

According to Charles’ authorized biography, he began an affair with Camilla in 1986.

1989: Diana confronts Camilla

According to The Telegraph, an audiotape Diana made for Morton, her biographer, revealed that she had confronted Camilla about the affair a party. In the audiotapes, Diana said Camilla told her: “You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world fall in love with you and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?”

Diana said, “So I said, ‘I want my husband.’ And I said to Camilla, ‘I’m sorry I’m in the way…and it must be hell for both of you. But I do know what’s going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.'”

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

1992: Charles and Diana split

In June 1992, Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story, was released. In it, there are shocking stories of Diana’s jealousy regarding Camilla and Charles’ affair.

In December, it was announced that the couple had officially separated.

1993: Phone call leak

In January 1993, a transcript of a secretly-recorded 1989 phone conversation between Charles and Camilla was published in the British tabloids.

During the conversation, Charles and Camilla expressed their physical desire for each other and how much they cared for each other.

1994: Charles speaks about Camilla

In 1994, a TV documentary aired about Prince Charles.

During the documentary, the filmmaker asked if he had been “faithful and honorable” to Diana, he replied: “Yes, yes…until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

When asked about Camilla, he said, “She has been a friend for a very long time—and will continue to be a friend for a very long time.”

Prince Charles: his children, the paparazzi & marriage to Diana

Watch this video on YouTube

1995: Camilla’s divorce

At the beginning of the year, Camilla and Andrew announce their divorce after reportedly having lived separately for two years.

1996: Charles’ divorce

Charles and Diana finalized their divorce in the summer of 1996.

1997: Diana’s death

In August 1997, Diana tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris.

Due to the tragedy, Charles pauses his campaign to publicly introduce his relationship with Camilla.

1998: Going public

In 1998, Royal aides confirmed a report in a British tabloid that Camilla met Prince William.

However, the Queen disapproved of their relationship. She refused to attend Charles’ 50th birthday party because Camilla would be there.

2000: The Queen’s approval

The Queen demonstrated her approval in 2000 when she attended a 60th birthday party for the King of Greece, knowing that Camilla would be there.

2005: Charles weds Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on their wedding day in 2005. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

In February 2005, Charles and Camilla announced their engagement.

In April of that year, they married in a small civil ceremony. The Queen did not attend the ceremony, but attended the reception afterwards.

2015: Charles talks about their relationship

In 2015, Charles and Camilla celebrated their anniversary 10th anniversary.

During an interview with CNN, Charles spoke about Camilla: “It’s always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage. Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps.”