5 things to know about future ‘Queen Consort’ Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2010. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Camilla Parker Bowles, also known as the Duchess of Cornwall, has been making headlines since it was announced by Queen Elizabeth II that she would be Queen Consort upon Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne.

This is news because many believed this would not happen, given the rocky start to Camilla and Prince Charles’ relationship.

The public believed that Camilla was the reason for the end of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship. Therefore, many did not see her in a positive light.

Previously, it was announced that Camilla would be Princess Consort due to public sensitivity. However, at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on February 6, she made it clear that Camilla has her blessing to be called Queen Consort.

Here are five things to know about Camilla.

Camilla loves dogs

Back in 2011, Camilla adopted a Jack Russell Terrier puppy named Beth from a shelter. One Jack Russell wasn’t enough, though, and she adopted another in 2012, named Bluebell.

Camilla is also a patron of the charity Medical Detection Dogs. The charity is dedicated to training dogs to detect various diseases through scent. In February of 2019, she visited the dogs and their trainers and helped to open their new facility.

Camila does a lot of charity work

Since marrying Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla has become a patron or president of over 90 charities.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She is involved in many charities that support the elderly. For example, she is president of the Royal Voluntary Society and patron of The Silver Line, a free helpline for older people experiencing loneliness.

She also supports charities in health, literacy, animals, and the arts.

Camilla has a fear of flying

The royals constantly travel to other countries in the Commonwealth for charity work or meetings. But, Camilla dislikes traveling due to her fear of flying.

Her phobia has kept her from traveling to several countries with Prince Charles.

According to Express, Camilla copes with the stress of flying by using a method called the Emotional Freedom Technique.

Camilla has two children from her previous marriage

Camilla was previously married to an officer in the British Army, Andrew Parker Bowles. They married in 1973 and divorced in 1995.

They share two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Tom is a cookbook author and restaurant critic, while Laura is an art curator.

Tom has two children, and Laura has three, making Camilla a grandmother of five.

Camilla is highly educated

Camilla attended Dumbrells School (middle school), followed by Queen’s Gate School (high school). At age 16, she went abroad to the Mon Fertile, finishing school in Switzerland.

After completing her studies, Camilla went to France to learn French and French literature at the University of London Institute in Paris.