A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ‘caught in shootout’ outside club [Video]

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just recently celebrated his 25th birthday at a New Jersey club on Sunday, with things turning violent after the night of partying.

There was a car accident and then a separate fight that broke out in the streets, with gunshots afterward, which resulted in at least one victim being rushed to the hospital following the incident.

A video of the shootout after A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s birthday has emerged online in which the fighting is seen, gunshots are heard, and a witness talks about what happened.

Video shows fight after A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s celebration

In exclusive WorldStarHipHop video footage, viewers initially see a man talking about how A Boogie With Da Hoodie backed into his car. However, things turn violent in the video after that as a fight starts in the streets. The footage shows individuals taking swings at each other, with at least one getting knocked to the ground.

Police arrived on the scene, and a bit later, a number of people were seen running to the side of the buildings, which takes the fight out of view of whoever was recording. It’s after that when gunshots are heard.

In the next part of the clip, it appears the man who started the video is describing what happened to someone, possibly for a police report. He mentions A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s “team” rear-ended his car and that he was waiting around to exchange insurance information.

“We were about to exchange insurance information. Following that, there was a fight…a couple fights which I witnessed, and next thing you know, you hear gunshots,” the man says.

Based on details from a Uproxx report, New Jersey Township of Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly confirmed that one victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, they didn’t give any additional information on who that victim was.

A report at HipHopDX indicated that there were witnesses who said a bullet struck a member of A Boogie’s crew.

A Boogie working on next album

This past February, A Boogie released his third studio album, Artist 2.0, which peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It featured several guest artists, including Young Thug, Da Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, and Summer Walker.

His previous release, Hoodie SZN, reached No. 1 after a December 2018 release. It also was four-times certified platinum due to the popularity of hit tracks Swervin’ and Look Back At It.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has a fourth album in the works called A Boogie vs. Artist. As of this report, it is still to be determined as to when that may release.

This past June, the New York City rapper released a deluxe edition of Artist 2.0 and donated $100,000 to his elementary school, PS 126 in the Bronx.

The shooting incident after A Boogie’s birthday celebration comes a month after rapper King Von lost his life in a shooting outside of an Atlanta nightclub. King Von, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was 26 at the time of his death.