Lil Uzi Vert’s album cover art ‘plagiarized’, claims Korean artist Tae Tae

Rapper Symere Woods, more commonly known as Lil Uzi Vert, is facing charges of plagiarism for the artwork used for his latest album cover.

Korean illustrator Tae Tae accused the artist of stealing the design from a six-year-old painting for his That Way single. Meanwhile, Artxistic claimed responsibility for designing Uzi’s cover.

Tae Tae raised his objections on Instagram although, at this point, it is unclear whether or not the illustrator has commenced with legal proceedings.

Tae Tae, who operates the hugeriver8 account on Instagram, posted a photo of his painting beside the rapper’s album cover. The social media update appears to show the keen similarities between the two pieces of artwork.

“I am very upset that I have to write such an article. I saw Lil Uzi Vert’s latest album cover art and it was very similar to my painting,” wrote Tae Tae.

“My picture was posted on my blog six years ago, and it is possible to use it for personal profile pictures or non-commercial purposes, but is not allowed to use anything else.”

Tae Tae tells Lil Uzi Vert he won’t “let this go”

In the comments section of his Instagram post on Sunday, Tae Tae continued to explain, “Now I’m very embarrassed and don’t want to let this go.”

Lil Uzi Vert has responded to the allegations

Since then, many Instagram users tagged Lil Uzi in the post, and the rapper has since responded to the claims. Hypebeast reported that Uzi liked Tae Tae’s post.

“Hey I’m not a mean person or a thief I get inspired a lot,” he commented.

“If you want Money, I will have my team contact and give you Money. Signed… Baby Pluto. P.S. You are a great artist,” he informed the illustrator.

Artxstic also came forward to say that they have been looking for ways to contact Tae Tae.

“No, I’m not mad at Uzi, and yes, I’m gonna make sure to make the original artist happy,” they reportedly said.

The That Way single is part of Uzi’s Eternal Atake album, which arrived online on March 6. The single is an album bonus and features a sample of the well-known Backstreet Boys hit I Want It That Way.

Lil Uzi recently hit the headlines for appearing to upset New York City traffic cops who were seen issuing a ticket and clamping the wheels of the rapper’s Bugatti Veyron. However, Uzi later claimed he was just having the vehicle transported to the shop to have its rims fixed.