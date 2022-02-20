50 Cent shares photos with Eminem 19 years apart as he celebrates their friendship

50 Cent said Eminem has supported him throughout his career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

50 Cent has never been shy about showing love to his longtime friend Eminem. The rapper proved how far they go back with two photos of the pair 19 years apart.

They recently took the stage during the Superbowl, where Eminem made a powerful statement, and 50 brought back his classic hit record.

The 46-year-old rapper-turned-actor-turned-producer has previously credited Eminem for launching his music career.

Slim Shady discovered the Queens rapper and signed him to Shady Records in 2002.

Eminem made a rare public appearance in 2020 when 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, was inducted into Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

He also managed to bring the Lose Yourself rapper back to acting after almost a decade away from the silver screen in his series Black Mafia Family (BMF).

50 Cent shares before and after with Eminem nearly two decades apart

The super television and movie producer celebrated his friendship with Eminem with two photos 19 years apart.

The rapper, who usually trolls or hits out at his critics on his Instagram account, used the social platform to send a sweet message about his relationship with the Detroit rapper.

“This friendship is never gonna change,” he wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, a clean-shaven Eminem had his arm around 50 in 2003.

The pair of music collaborators are sporting beards in the second photo, but their appearance hasn’t changed much.

50 Cent talks about his friendship with Eminem

The rapper turned mega television producer talked about how easy it was to convince Emimen to return to the screen as a testament to their friendship.

In BMF, the 49-year-old rapper portrays White Boy Rick in an episode directed by 50.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Jackson explained how he got Eminem to return to acting.

“When he heard I was directing it, he was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it,’” 50 said.

“This guy shows up at every stage of my career and in my life, shows up for me at the point that I just need him to show up… I don’t think it would have not worked if [he] didn’t come and be a part of it. But he showed up and it’s become one of the biggest highlights of me directing for the second time.”

50 Cent previously made his directorial debut in an episode of hit Starz series Power, and he continued:

“And that’s just my guy. I don’t care what he did… If he hit somebody with a bus, I would be saying, ‘No, he didn’t do it… Who saw the bus? Because someone else could have been driving the bus.’”

Despite numerous opportunities, Eminem has barely appeared in film or television since he starred in the 2002 semi-autobiography 8 Mile.