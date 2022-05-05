50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s attacker in post-fight photo: ‘Not a good look’

Rapper 50 Cent at the Den of Thieves Premiere in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the latest celebrity speaking out after a man rushed onstage to attack comedian Dave Chappelle. The incident occurred this past week while Chappelle was doing a comedy set at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

After the man tackled Chappelle on stage and the comedian fought him off, the man ran away to hide on stage, but security eventually caught him. Dave Chappelle went over to where security was apprehending him and later claimed he got to “stomp” the man, something he’d been waiting for 35 years to do.

Once security had subdued dave Chappelle’s attacker, he was taken away on a stretcher, with a photo popping up online that shows he’d been beaten up. 50 Cent weighed in on the man’s condition, as well as him bringing weapons into the venue.

50 Cent says ‘Not a good look’ for Chappelle attacker

The day after Dave Chappelle got attacked, a video of the incident arrived online, showing a man rushing on stage and tackling Chappelle. Soon after that, photos also surfaced, showing off the man’s condition. The man’s right arm appears to be bent or broken in the image, with that arm’s wrist also cuffed to a stretcher or wheelchair.

He’s also got other injuries, with swelling and bruises visible on his face, including a bloody nose and his right eye nearly closed completely. Rapper 50 Cent shared the image on his Instagram, along with some comments about the attacker, and the LGBTQ community.

“👀look at this fools head, LOL I bet that’s the last time he gonna try to run on stage. wonder what the LGBTQ community is gonna say about this? This is not a good look,” 50 wrote in his Instagram post.

Following the attack on stage, Chappelle joked, “It was a trans man,” referring to previous criticism over his remarks about the trans community.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He also joked during his set earlier that he felt “attacked” by the trans community.

Chappelle was performing at Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest, featuring other comedians, including Pete Davidson and Chris Rock. Rock got on the mic after the Chappelle incident to joke about the Oscars slap he sustained weeks ago.

50 reacts to weapons attacker snuck into Hollywood Bowl

In addition to his IG post about the man’s injuries, 50 also shared a TMZ screenshot showing weapons the man reportedly had with him when he was taken into custody. The attacker had a gun and knife that “escaped” the venue’s metal detector based on the image and headline.

“👀what the f**k kinda security missed that? 🤦‍♂️That punk tried to get dave, LOL,” 50 Cent said in his IG caption.

Although TMZ reported that the gun was a replica, the knife was real and attached to the bayonet-style gun. They also mentioned sources from LAPD, who indicated the Hollywood Bowl venue had a large area where people could enter the venue and not go through the metal detector.

As longtime 50 Cent fans know, the 46-year-old rapper’s history includes a brutal attack, as he was shot nine times by a man. The incident happened outside of 50’s mother’s house in 2000 and left him with broken legs, among other injuries. After a 13-day stay in the hospital, 50 Cent was able to return home.

50 recalled the incident during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Going through that experience, when you get hurt that bad either your fear consumes you or you become a bit insensitive,” 50 said of his recovery.

“There was a point where I was afraid… and then in the recovery process I got tired of being afraid. The only way to cover those emotions was to be a bit more aggressive. And to be angry about the situation opposed to how I was actually feeling at that point,” he said.

Based on a Billboard report, the man who shot 50 was hired by “crack kingpin” Kenneth McGriff to get back at 50 for his song detailing McGriff’s criminal past.

50 Cent isn’t the only one to weigh in about performers feeling safe at venues. Comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel also commented about the Dave Chappelle attack, calling it “the beginning of the end of comedy.”