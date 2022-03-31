5 interesting things to know about Kate Middleton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Kate Middleton is also known as the Duchess of Cambridge.

She won over the hearts of the public as Prince William’s wife and a loyal member of the royal family.

Kate is known for her sophisticated style, but there is much more to her than meets the eye. Keep reading for five interesting facts about Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton used to model for her parents’ company

Kate Middleton’s father was a flight dispatcher and her mother was a flight attendant. Both worked for British Airways.

Her parents also own a company called Party Pieces, which offers party decorations and supplies.

As a child, Kate and her siblings modeled for the company.

According to Marie Claire, Kate’s mother, Carole, said that “over the years all my children have played a huge part in it from [modeling] for the [catalog] to developing new categories for the brand.”

Kate Middleton worked as a buyer

Kate graduated from St. Andrews University with a degree in History of Art in 2005.

After graduating, she briefly worked for British clothing retailer Jigsaw as an accessories buyer.

“We can confirm that Kate joined our staff two or three weeks ago as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw and Jigsaw Junior. We can’t comment any further,” Daily Mail quoted a spokeswoman for Jigsaw as saying in 2006.

Jigsaw is owned by John and Belle Robinson, who, according to Daily Mail, are family friends of the Middletons.

Kate Middleton loves photography

Kate loves photography.

The official site of The Royal Family describes the Duchess as a “keen photographer, and an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society.”

Sparked by her interest in visual arts, photography, design, and textiles, she became the first Royal Patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2018. She has also been a patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012.

Kate Middleton is allergic to horses

There’s a reason you’ve never seen Kate photographed on a horse. Actually, there are two reasons.

The first is because Kate never learned horse riding growing up.

“Kate doesn’t ride, purely because didn’t do it growing up. William and Harry were taught from an early age, but the only time they ride now is for polo — they don’t go off on hacks like the queen always has,” Moody, the author of Kate: A Biography, told Town & Country.

The other reason is that she is allergic to horses.

Daily Mail, citing a Reader’s Digest story, reported in 2009 that Kate had told Australian author Kathy Lette that she is allergic to horses during a society polo match.

It was reported in 2011 that Kate was working to overcome her allergy by spending more time with horses.

Kate Middleton has a brother

It is widely known that Kate has a sister named Pippa.

Kate’s sister captured the world’s attention during William and Kate’s wedding, but Kate also has a younger brother named James.

James is an entrepreneur who launched a company called Boomf. It started off by providing a service that allows customers to print graphics and personal photos on marshmallows. Today, the company offers a range of personalized cards and gifts.