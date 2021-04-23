﻿Shock G dead at 57: The Humpty Hump rapper’s cause of death is unknown

Hip Hop pioneer Shock G and Digital Underground co-founder has died. Pic credit: Rolling Out/YouTube

Gregory Jacobs, the Digital Underground’s co-founder and rapper who performed as Shock G and his alter ego Humpty Hump, has died. He was 57 years old.

Shock G was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida and while his cause of death is currently unknown, a TMZ report claims that there were no signs of trauma.

Shock G’s father, Edward Racker, reportedly revealed that the authorities will conduct an autopsy to determine how the late rap legend died.

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J released an Instagram statement confirming Shock G’s death.

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he awakens from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”

Several tributes have poured in for Shock G as fans remember the late rapper and producer’s best work. He is considered a Hip Hop visionary as one of the first successful rap alter egos with Humpty Hump.

Tributes have started pouring in for Shock G

Biz Markie paid tribute to Jacobs with the following tribute on Twitter: “RIP Shock G, psychedelic rap pioneer, one of the 1st & best to translate funk into hip-hop. A high concept genius, who discovered 2Pac & invented sex packets. Our Groucho Mark: raunchy, hilarious & weird. Burger King bathrooms would never be the same. Humpty Hump lives forever.”

RIP Shock G, psychedelic rap pioneer, one of the 1st & best to translate funk into hip-hop. A high concept genius, who discovered 2Pac & invented sex packets. Our Groucho Mark: raunchy, hilarious & weird. Burger King bathrooms would never be the same. Humpty Hump lives forever 🥸 pic.twitter.com/F3rJtlDdh2 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 23, 2021

Ghostly wrote: “Before DOOM and Quasimoto, the throne of rap alter egos solely belonged to Shock G’s Humpty Hump… Simply never bested.”

Before DOOM and Quasimoto, the throne of rap alter egos solely belonged to Shock G's Humpty Hump. Hip-Hop's libidinous id, perfectly cast against Shock G's conscious leadership in Digital Undergeound. Keeper of the funk, house party igniter, simply never bested. pic.twitter.com/bE8Svk6kj2 — Ghostly (@ghostly) April 23, 2021

And Viola Davis wrote: “RIP Shock G. Thanks for the joy you gave me. Rest well.”

RIP Shock G. Thanks for the joy you gave me. Rest well 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/U9DedgoEcz — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 23, 2021

Shock G talking Biggie vs. Tupac



RIP 👃 pic.twitter.com/vvfPIHUY0z — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 23, 2021

Shock G’s sudden death follows the passing of Hip Hop icons Black Rob and DMX, who passed away in the last few weeks — all three were in their 50’s.

Shock G’s role in the rise of Tupac Shakur

Shock G and the Digital Underground played a pivotal role in the rise of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur. Jacobs produced Tupac’s breakout single I Get Around and co-produced his debut album 2Pacalypse Now. He is also credited on the Tupac song Trapped and produced So Many Tears — all three records were included in Pac’s greatest hit’s album.

Shock G has credits on three of Tupac’s greatest hits.



Production: So Many Tears

Vocals: I Get Around, Trapped pic.twitter.com/mh3mcImp6L — 2Pac Charts (@2PacCharts) April 23, 2021

Tupac launched his music career as a roadie for Digital Underground. He made his debut on the rap group’s single Same Song under his professional name 2Pac. The group also landed the late Tupac his first movie role as he briefly appeared in the 1991 movie Nothing but Trouble as part of the group.

Tupac’s official Twitter account paid tribute to Shock G with a quote from 2Pac describing his time with the Digital Underground co-founder as the best time of his life.

“I look back [on my times with Shock G] with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life…”

– Tupac

1995



RIP Shock G pic.twitter.com/7QxckaJMM2 — 2PAC (@2PAC) April 23, 2021

Shock G is survived by his music.