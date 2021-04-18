Rapper Black Rob dead at 51 after battle with kidney failure

Black Rob has died at age 51 Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Former Bad Boy recording artist Black Rob has died at age 51. He was best known for the 2000 hit single Whoa! and Diddy’s single Bad Boy for Life alongside Mark Curry. This news comes following viral footage of Rob’s hospitalized reaction to the death of rapper and actor DMX.

A few days later, the former Bad Boy rapper revealed that he was homeless and had suffered at least four strokes. He appeared to be in severe abdominal pain as a GoFundMe was launched to support the rapper.

Black Rob, whose real name was Robert Ross, has reportedly battled kidney failure for several years.

Former Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry confirmed Black Rob’s death in a tearful video.

“I don’t know where to begin this but I thank everybody for the donations, Rob passed away about an hour ago.” Curry continued in the video asking the late rapper’s children to get in touch.

Mark Curry has revealed that former Bad Boy recording artist Black Rob has passed away.#RIPBlackRob pic.twitter.com/VGnC5wLGMM — Versey (@VerseyMusic) April 17, 2021

Tributes pour in for Black Rob

Black Rob is from East Harlem and signed with Bad Boy records in the 90’s. His debut album Life Story is certified platinum and was supported by his Billboard Hot 100 single, Whoa!

He collaborated with his former Bad Boy label mates Faith Evans, Ma$e and 112.

Rapper Biz Marker paid tribute to Black Rob with a tweet that said, “RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold. Of course, “Whoa,” which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger.”

RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold. Of course, "Whoa," which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger. pic.twitter.com/MURkLLdFYK — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 17, 2021

We knew we didn’t have much time left with him, but it still sucks no less. R.I.P. Black Rob! 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/aRzP23NmfH — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) April 17, 2021

We rightfully celebrate Whoa but these albums were GOOD. #BlackRob pic.twitter.com/w3A8jD1BkH — Edward Bowser (@etbowser) April 17, 2021

Black Rob is remembered for his storytelling ability and is regarded as an underrated MC as he did not attain the same success as his debut album despite strong critical reviews. He drew comparisons to The Notorious B.I.G. for his lyrical prowess and vocal delivery.

His former record label boss, Diddy, has not publicly commented on Black Rob’s death at the time of writing this report. However, Mark Curry and Diddy’s label Revolt confirmed that the record executive reached out to Rob to provide his assistance.

Diddy has been accused of hypocrisy for demanding corporations to pay their fair share and has received criticism for allegedly not paying or supporting his former recording artists.

Black Rob’s last Instagram photo posted five days ago was a message of hope to his friends and supporters. “I’m going to get better & hopefully have the opportunity to see more of you. As I progress I will keep you all posted!”

Black Rob is survived by his four children and music.