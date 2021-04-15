What is wrong with Black Rob? Here’s why the rapper was in hospital

Harlem rapper Black Rob went viral after a video emerged of the former Bad Boy rapper in hospital. Pic credit: DJ Self/Instagram

A viral video of Harlem rapper Black Rob paying tribute to the late Hip Hop icon DMX raised concerns about his health condition.

Black Rob, whose real name is Robert Ross, was formerly signed to Bad Boy records. He is best known for the 2000 hit single Whoa! from his debut album Life Story.

The rapper has suffered from bad health for years, particularly from strokes and high blood pressure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the video, Black Rob’s frail appearance and description of his physical pain sparked conversations about his health. He described the pain he was feeling as “crazy.”

The rapper praised the late superstar DMX for his positivity when asked to comment on his tragic death.

He said he had “big love” for DMX.

The 51-year-old rapper has since been released from the hospital but gave his supporters an update on his condition on Instagram.

“I thank you all for your prayers & concern,” the image he posted on Instagram read, adding: “I wanted to let you know from myself that I’m good. I’m home now!”

In the caption, he seemingly addressed the viral video where he appeared in hospital, “Don’t always believe what the media post without true context! Cats always want to spread negativity for a come up!”

Black Rob said he’s homeless and has had four strokes

In a second video, posted on rapper Royce Da 5’9’s Instagram, Rob gave fans an update on why he was in the hospital and whether he is homeless.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you, man. Sh*t is crazy,” he said in the video before continuing: “This sh*t is hard. I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this sh*t is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?”

He concluded the video with the following statement, “I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me.”

Black Rob on dialysis, Diddy offers support

Former Bad Boy record rapper Mark Curry, who appeared alongside P. Diddy and Black Rob on hit single Bad Boys for Life, has posted several updates concerning Black Rob on his Instagram page. He revealed Black Rob is on dialysis and states that Diddy has reached out after he received some backlash on social media.

“Puffy, we need your help and you are reaching out,” Curry says in the clip. “You’re trying to help. We’re not trying to say he’s not. Puffy really trying to help.”

Diddy has been accused of not paying his former record label artists and has received backlash from fans. A GoFundMe was set up by Hip Hop producer Mike Zombie to help financially support Black Rob following his latest hospitalization.

In 2010, Black Rob left Bad Boy following his release from prison and has feuded with Diddy in the past about how his career was managed.