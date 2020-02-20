MTV’s Making the Band set to return with Diddy, his sons and Laurieann Gibson judging

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

If you were a fan of MTV’s hit reality show Making The Band with Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs, then this news is sure to excite you.

The hit series is set to make its return in 2020

The news was first reported in July 2019 by Diddy, who announced the series return on his Twitter page via a video and post that read:

“I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!!”

After years of saying no to bringing back the show, the rap mogul had a conversation with MTV, where the series originally aired, and they finally decided that it was time for it to return.

Despite calling it “One of the most fun experiences” of his life. Diddy was initially on the fence about the idea because, “Something so great, you don’t want to mess with it, you just want to leave it alone.”

However, he feels that his calling in the music culture is to take young talent to the next level, and he has certainly done that over the years.

Making the Band actually started on ABC, but later moved over to MTV and was considered one of the first reality competition shows to grace our screens.

In 2002, Making the Band 2 premiered on MTV, and chronicled P Diddy’s journey to find talented rappers and singers who competed to form the hip hop group, Da Band.

They released a successful album in 2003 but broke up a few years later.

The MTV show also takes credit for the once-popular girl group, Danity Kane, which the series centered on during Making the Band 3.

However, much like Da Band, the group did not last, and after a few years, they also broke up citing issues with P Diddy and with each other.

Day26 and Donnie Klang were also created on Making the Band

The show eventually came to an end in 2009, and fans have been asking for a reboot ever since.

Who will appear on Making the Band?

This new iteration of Making the Band will have some familiar faces at the helm, renowned dancer and choreographer Laurieann Gibson who was featured as the groups’ choreographer on the show, will make a return this time as a judge.

P Diddy will, of course, also take on the role of a judge, as well as his sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, and Justin Combs.

Making the Band 2020 does not yet have a premiere date, but auditions are now open.

You can audition by posting a video on any major social media platform using the hashtag #MTBCasting.