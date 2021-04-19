X-Men have created a brand-new team thanks to fan votes

The X-Men. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

The X-Men have been one of Marvel’s most iconic superhero teams for years, but they are getting a fresh start with a brand-new team consisting of some members voted on by fans.

Fans got a list of heroes to choose from in the voting, and they chose a hero on their own to become a new member of the team, which has the rest of the members voted on in-story by mutant members of the island nation of Krakoa.

Here is what you need to know about the new X-Men.

X-Men have a new team thanks to fan votes

The X-Men have not been an official team for a couple of years now, as the comic book storyline had all mutants relocate to their safe haven of the island of Krakoa, an island that only consists of mutants.

With the team no longer needed due to the safety of the island nation. the X-Men did not exist anymore. There were still other teams, including the black-ops X-Force, the security team X-Factor, and the off-island team of the Marauders, watching over Madripoor.

That all changed when Cyclops decided that the team needed to help those in need rather than remain isolated on Krakoa. He joined with Jean Grey and suggested they lead the team, but they wanted the rest of the members to be democratically chosen.

Citizens of Krakoa got to vote on the members, and readers of Marvel Comics got to vote on the other last member.

“The X-Men election was an amazing experience for the whole X-Office,” Editor Jordan D. White said. “All the creators and editors had a blast seeing the fan’s incredible response to this first-of-its-kind event and we were right there along with you rooting for our choices. It was the perfect way to kick off the new X-MEN title.”

Readers got to choose from 10 different mutants. The final results were as follows:

Polaris Banshee Sunspot Forge Tempo Armor Boom-Boom Marrow Cannonball Strong Guy

Fans voted for Polaris to become the final member of the team. She was a member of X-Factor and MCU fans know her from the TV show Gifted. She is the daughter of Magneto.

The rest of the X-Men’s new team

“Pepe and I are thrilled to have Polaris aboard this year’s X-Men team. Leah and David made her shine in X-Factor, and we’re going to make sure she continues to rock in X-MEN,” writer Gerry Duggan said.

“The outline is done and dusted, and every member of the team is going to have their issue not just to be the coolest mutant, but the most important character in the Marvel Universe for one month. Can’t wait for you to join us. Hope you survive the experience.”

The rest of the team shows that one other member that fans voted on gets a chance to join the new team. Sunspot, who was third place in the voting, was named to the new X-Men team.

The full lineup includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Polaris, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), and Synch.

The new X-Men team will debut in X-Men Hellfire Gala, which hits in June and then X-Men #1 will arrive on July 7 by the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Garcia.