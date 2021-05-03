Could Luke Skywalker’s clone be returning to Star Wars Legends?

Luke Skywalker from The Mandalorian. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars is reaching new heights of popularity thanks to Marvel Comics.

The hit series from Marvel includes Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, Star Wars: Darth Vader, and the biggest of them all Star Wars: The High Republic.

In one of the recent issues of Star Wars: Darth Vader #11 by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco, a past character from the original “Legends” line might be making a return.

Star Wars’ Legends line

First, here is an explanation of the current Star Wars Universe.

Before Disney purchased the Star Wars franchise and started it back up again, a massive Star Wars Extended Universe included comics and novels.

Those novels included characters like Grand Admiral Thrawn, Mara Jade (Luke Skywalker’s wife), and Han and Leia’s three children.

Fans loved the Star Wars Extended Universe, but it was wiped out of Star Wars canon with the Disney purchase.

With the love of the Star Wars Extended Universe, Disney knew that they needed to do something with it. As a result, they created the Star Wars: Legends line, which is another name for the Star Wars Extended Universe.

It borrowed elements from the Star Wars Extended Universe, like Thrawn, to add to the Legends line.

Now, it looks like Luke Skywalker’s clone is returning.

Who is Luke Skywalker’s clone?

In Star Wars: Darth Vader #11, Vader passed a vat with a hand in it and the hand got an upclose look in the issue.

In the Star Wars Extended Universe, there was a Luke Skywalker clone named Luuke. In the original Thrawn Trilogy, Emperor Palpatine cloned the former Jedi Master Jorus C’baoth, and named him Joruus.

Joruus became a Dark Side Jedi and had a subordinate of Thrawn create a Luke Skywalker clone named Luuke. This was done by using the severed hand of Luke that was cut off in The Empire Strikes Back.

Mara Jade was able to take up Leia’s lightsaber and use it to kill Luuke. They beat Joruus soon after that.

In Star Wars: Darth Vader, which takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Palpatine was punishing Vader for his failures and sent him into a series of battles to prove himself.

This was partially a way to show why Vader eventually turned on Palpatine in Return of the Jedi.

Darth Sidious had a base where there was cloning tech, which included the Sith Eternal fleet of the Final Order from The Rise of Skywalker.

That is where Darth Vader saw the hand in the vat, and Palpatine said “I can use it to make anything,” which is a clear hint that Luuke could be coming to the Legends line soon.