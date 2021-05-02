Star Wars ‘May the 4th’ promo ignores all new releases

Star Wars Day poster. Pic credit: @starwars/Twitter

May the 4th is the annual Star Wars celebration due to the fact that it rhymes with “May the Force” and gives fans a chance to share their love for the galaxy far, far away.

However, in this year’s announcement of May the 4th, a lot of fans seem mad that the new releases from Star Wars were absent.

Star Wars ignores new releases for May the 4th

A poster came out for the upcoming May the 4th celebration and was shared by the Star Wars official Twitter account.

The poster included young images of the original trilogies characters, including Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and Lando Calrissian, as well as R2D2 and C3PO.

There were images of Yoda, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Jabba the Hut, and even a look at Ahsoka from the Clone Wars.

What was missing was almost anything new to the Star Wars world.

There was no Mandalorian. There was nothing from the sequels, so no Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, or Poe. There was an absence from most of the prequels outside of Darth Maul.

Celebrate May the 4th with a bounty of deals on Star Wars video games: https://t.co/pU8jLDRaXK pic.twitter.com/AveKC97Z6F — Star Wars (@starwars) April 29, 2021

While fans of the original trilogy might be happy, there were a lot of fans who were angry about the omission of several movies and the newest popular TV show.

Star Wars fans lash out on Twitter

The fans on Twitter were not amused.

Pic credit: @treystar679/Twitter

At least at SWCC they didn’t forget the sequels. pic.twitter.com/kTkZYkU1BS — AJLynne 〽️🦋 (@umswfan) April 29, 2021

Pic credit: @vitalmodemusic/Twitter

There was also someone who felt that it was strange that The Bad Batch was on the May the 4th poster, but not the Mandalorian. The Bad Batch, though, was also from the Clone Wars animated series.

There is also the fact that The Bad Batch’s first episode on Disney+ comes out on May 4.

Pic credit: @braydenator1/Twitter

The Bad Batch is coming on May 4

Star Wars celebrates May the 4th by releasing the first episode of The Bad Batch on May 4, 2021.

This is a series that comes from characters introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Wrecker, and Echo are part of an experimental Clone Force 99 unit. They are the baddest clone troopers anyone will come across.

However, when the Empire triggered all the troopers to turn into Stormtroopers, the Bad Batch was not affected and refused to fall into line.

The synopsis for the Disney+ series is as follows:

As the Republic transforms into the Galactic Empire, the Bad Batch must decide what their place will be in the new order. Will they join their brothers in the stormtrooper ranks? Or will they find their place in the galaxy somewhere out of the Empire’s reach?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on May 4.