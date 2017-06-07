Who is Janice Dickinson from Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry?

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry shocks celeb guest Janice Dickinson with his spiritual revelations during their reading on this week’s episode.

But if you’re not familiar with the ex-supermodel, here’s a quick backgrounder.

Janice was born in 1955 to Polish and Scottish parents in Brooklyn, NY. She and her two sisters were then raised in Hollywood, and enjoyed playing sports like karate.

In the early 70s Janice returned to New York to pursue a career in modeling. Due to her dark hair and exotic look, Janice was initially rejected by the big agencies for being “too ethnic” but she quickly found success in France, growing her profile and reputation.

Janice returned to the US, signed to the Ford agency and a high-profile JVC camcorder campaign followed.

The rebellious young model defected to Elite Model Management and soon became one of the most recognizable “supermodels” of the 80s, appearing on the cover of Vogue 37 times.

As Janice matured she diversified her career, moving into fashion photography, creating a jewelery line and even releasing a single, Crazy, in 2006.

In the 2000s Janice was most recognizable for her reality TV work. She was hand-picked by Tyra Banks to judge America’s Next Top Model, working on the show for four seasons until the pair fell out over Janice’s harsh criticism of the contestants’ looks.

In 2005, Janice appeared on reality show The Surreal Life. During the show, Janice revealed that her father had physically and emotionally abused her as a child, and sexually abused one of her sisters.

Similar allegations featured in her 2002 autobiography No Life Guard on Duty.

Janice took part in both the UK and US versions of I’m a Celebrity Get Me out of Here and in the 16th season of UK Celebrity Big Brother.

In a powerful 2014 interview with CNN, Janice accused Bill Cosby of raping her in Lake Tahoe in 1982 and is currently suing him for defamation after he said her allegations were fabricated. Cosby is currently on trial over separate allegations of molestation.

Dickinson has been married four times, most recently to psychiatrist Robert Gerner in 2016. She has one son and one daughter.



