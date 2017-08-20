WAGS Miami is back for Season 2 with sex, sass and shade

WAGS Miami is back on E! with a second season and the women are just as sexy and sassy as ever, as they live a life where money is no object but good friends are hard to find.

In this season premiere Ashley is having problems with her future mother-in-law and is worried she won’t be able to solve them. Relationships between any spouse and their mother-in-law are notoriously tricky, but when you come up against someone like Phyllis then you know you’re in for a tough time.

Also on this episode, two new WAGS join the group and have the fact they are both married in common. But that is about the all they have in common, as they take an almost instant dislike to each other!

Meantime, tensions are high between Claudia and Ashley as their men’s team are facing off to see who goes to the Super Bowl.

Miami is about to bring the heat…and plenty of shade. Don’t miss the new season premiere of WAGS Miami TONIGHT at 10/9c on E! Posted by WAGS Miami on Sunday, August 20, 2017

WAGS Miami airs on Sundays at 10:00 PM on E!