Street Outlaws Season 10 previewed after New Orleans season finale

Massive news for Street Outlaws fans — Discovery is previewing Season 10 tonight!

A four-minute trailer for the new OKC season airs after the season finale of Street Outlaws: New Orleans.

Farmtruck and AZN from the 504 crew made the big reveal in a live Facebook post to fans as they headed to Outlaw Armageddon at Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Lexington, OK, at the weekend.

It comes after Season 9 aired earlier this year, following the Fast N’ Loud vs. Street Outlaws Mega Race which thrilled fans.

Heading to Outlaw Armageddon but we have news for ya! Posted by Farmtruck and AZN on Friday, August 11, 2017

The Street Outlaws Season 10 preview will air after the Street Outlaws: New Orleans finale, which sees Kye Kelley wanting his number one spot back from Scott — before Barry throws a spanner in the works.

Also in the episode, Bobby gives a shout out across the country as he draws in the best racers across America to a small-tire shootout in The Big Easy.

Street Outlaws: New Orleans airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on Discovery Channel.