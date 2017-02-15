Monsters and Critics

Richard tells Walt F*** You! on Black Ink Crew

Walt samples some of Richard's cookies on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, Walt tries to get Richard to deal with his legal problems.

Walt visits newly weds Richard and Nikki at their apartment and finds Richard is like a changed man. He’s cooking chicken and baking cookies and seems to be finding the clean life suits him.

Richard is not impressed with Walt serving him papers

However, the s**t hits the fans when Walt reveals he’s brought the papers that Richard’s ex tried to serve to him during the wedding. She wants to move to the Dominican Republic and take their son Achilles with her, to this end she’s taking legal action.

Richard storms out and tells Walt: “You’re supposed to be my dog man.”

Later he tells the camera: “Yo Walter bitch-ass f$$$$$ just goin come into my house and serve me. F*** you Walt!”

Nikki tells Walt some people don’t have Richard’s corner, but he tells her how it is

Walt is not impressed and even less so when Richard’s new wife Nikki says he feels that the people who are supposed to have his corner, don’t.

Walt points out he was the one there for Richard when he had the gun charges against him, when he went to rehab and that for the last ten years he’s always been on the frontline for Richard.

Richard calms down and looks resigned to having to face up to his legal issues

Meantime, Ceaser is taken aback when Donna want her job back and Dutchess is back in NYC for her magazine cover.

Watch Black Ink Crew – Dushi or Don’t She at 8 PM on VH1.

