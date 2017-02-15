Richard tells Walt F*** You! on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, Walt tries to get Richard to deal with his legal problems.

Walt visits newly weds Richard and Nikki at their apartment and finds Richard is like a changed man. He’s cooking chicken and baking cookies and seems to be finding the clean life suits him.

However, the s**t hits the fans when Walt reveals he’s brought the papers that Richard’s ex tried to serve to him during the wedding. She wants to move to the Dominican Republic and take their son Achilles with her, to this end she’s taking legal action.

Richard storms out and tells Walt: “You’re supposed to be my dog man.”

Later he tells the camera: “Yo Walter bitch-ass f$$$$$ just goin come into my house and serve me. F*** you Walt!”

Walt is not impressed and even less so when Richard’s new wife Nikki says he feels that the people who are supposed to have his corner, don’t.

Walt points out he was the one there for Richard when he had the gun charges against him, when he went to rehab and that for the last ten years he’s always been on the frontline for Richard.

Meantime, Ceaser is taken aback when Donna want her job back and Dutchess is back in NYC for her magazine cover.

Watch Black Ink Crew – Dushi or Don’t She at 8 PM on VH1.